Today in Tokyo: Stephanie Meadow falls just short of medal and mixed fortunes for marathon hopefuls

Team Ireland's Stephanie Meadow in action during the final round of the Women's Individual stroke play event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at Kasumigaseki Country Club, Kawagoe, Saitama, Japan. Photo: Reuters/Toby Melville

Stephanie Meadow produced a superb final round in the women’s golf tournament in Tokyo this morning to charge up the leaderboard but her effort wasn’t quite enough for a medal, the 29-year-old Jordanstown native finishing seventh.

Meadow carded a 66 to finish on 12-under, just four shots shy of a medal and five from gold. USA’s Nelly Korda took victory on 17-under. Her teammate Leona Maguire finished tied for 23rd on 5-under.

In Sapporo, 831km north of Tokyo, it was an early start fort the women’s marathon where Fionnuala McCormack was the first home for Ireland, the 36-year-old Wicklow native clocking 2:34:09 to finish 25th.

Her teammate Aoife Cooke had a bad day on what was the 34-year-old’s Olympic debut, the Cork athlete losing contact with the leading pack early in the race and coming to a stop just before halfway.

There was other Irish interest in the race, however, through Sinéad Diver, the Mayo native running for Australia who finished a terrific 10th in 2:31:14.

Diver moved to Australia in 2002 and settled in Melbourne and had hoped to run for Ireland after qualifying for the 2015 World Championships but when Athletics Ireland changed the qualifying standard her only route there was to run for Australia, who she has represented since. At 44, Diver was the oldest athlete in today’s field but looks to have many years of top-class running left in her legs.

Track cyclists Mark Downey and Felix English are the two remaining Irish competitors today, going in the men’s madison at 8.55am Irish time.