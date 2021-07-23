Today in Tokyo: Olympics Opening Ceremony details and list of Irish in action on Saturday

Tokyo is bracing for an opening ceremony like no other at the Olympic Stadium on Friday night, with the athletes’ parade and traditional lighting of the torch taking place in front of empty stands.

A limited number of athletes from each country are expected to march at the ceremony, where there will be significantly reduced delegations from the biggest nations amid concerns around coronavirus.

The Ceremony starts at 8pm local time (12 noon Irish time).

Irish world champion Sanita Puspure and Britain’s Vicky Thornley made strong starts to their campaigns in the women’s single sculls as the rowing got under way on Friday – the pair winning their respective heats.

British trio Sarah Bettles, Bryony Pitman and Naomi Folkard were also in action in the individual women’s archery ranking round, as were compatriots Patrick Huston, James Woodgate and Tom Hill in the men’s equivalent.

What’s happened so far today?

All eyes will be on Friday’s opening ceremony but there has been some action, most notably in the rowing. Puspure, the world champion in both 2018 and 2019, won her heat at the Sea Forest Waterway with more than eight seconds to spare to cruise through to the quarter-finals. Thornley, the first British female single sculler to gain Olympic selection for 20 years, also crossed the line first in her heat, nearly three seconds ahead of Switzerland’s Jeannine Gmelin. Bettles, Pitman, Folkard, Huston, Woodgate and Hill also learned who they will face in the competition bracket. Bettles was the best placed Briton on Friday, finishing 15th.

Covid update

The number of positive cases affecting individuals with Olympic accreditations rose by 19 on the day of the opening ceremony, taking the number who have tested positive since July 1 past the hundred mark. Three of the latest to test positive were athletes, one of whom was residing in the Olympic Village. One was an athlete from the Netherlands while there were two more cases confirmed by the Czech Republic, taking the number of positives in the Czech camp alone to six.

Irish in action on Saturday

Boxing

Men’s Featherweight: Kurt Walker, Round of 32, Kokugikan Arena, 4am

Cycling

Men’s Road Race: Nicholas Roche, Dan Martin, Eddie Dunbar, final, Musashinonomori Park, 3am

Equestrian

Dressage (Individual) Day 1: Heike Hostein, Equestrian Park, 9am

Gymnastics

Pommel Horse: Rhys McClenaghan, qualification, Ariake Gymnastics Centre, 1.0am

Hockey

Ireland v South Africa, Pool Match, Oi Hockey Stadium, 1.15pm

Rowing

(All Sea Forest Waterway)

Women’s Single Sculls: *Sanita Puspure (Repechage), 12.30am

Men’s Double Sculls: *Philip Doyle, Ronan Byrne (Repechage), 1.40am

Women’s Pair: Monika Dukarska, Aileen Crowley, (Heats), 1.50am

Women’s Lightweight Double Sculls: Aoife Casey, Margaret Cremen (Heats), 2.50am

Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls: Paul O’Donovan, Fintan McCarthy (Heats), 3.20am

Women’s Fours: Aifric Keogh, Emily Hegarty, Fiona Murtagh, Eimear Lambe (Heats), 3.50am

Swimming

(All Tokyo Aquatics Centre)

Men’s 100m breaststroke: Darragh Greene, heat, 12.55am

Women’s 100m butterfly: Ellen Walshe, heat, 11am

Taekwondo

Men’s 58kg: Jack Wooley, Elimination Rounds, 2.15am; Quarter-final 6.15am; Semi-final, 8.15am, Final, 11.15am, Makuhari Messe Hall

*Pending qualification