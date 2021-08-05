Today in Tokyo: Maguire and Meadow make a move in golf, Watson's heartache and Kellie going for Gold

Kellie Harrington will fight for an Olympic gold medal on Sunday in Tokyo after the Dubliner came out on top in her semi-final bout this morning, beating Thailand’s Sudaporn Seesondee on a 3-2 split decision.

It was an astonishingly tight contest at the Kokugikan Arena with the scores 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 28-29, 28-29 in Harrington’s favour. She will now fight Brazil’s Beatriz Ferreira for gold, a bout that takes place on Sunday at 6am Irish time.

“To put a smile on the nation’s face, I’m just happy to be able to lift all those people,” she said.

Elsewhere Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow sit in a tie for 11th on 4-under after the second round of the women’s golf tournament today. The lead is held by USA’s Nelly Korda at 11-under.

In diving, Tanya Watson finished 15th in the 10-metre platform semi-final, missing out on a place in the final. Natalya Coyle is currently in action in the fencing leg of the modern pentathlon and is in fifth place after 14 rounds with a total of 208 points, a strong start to her Olympic campaign.

Mark Downey will shortly be in action in the omnium scratch race and tempo race. Farranfore’s David Kenny will go in the men’s 20km race walk in Sapporo at 8:30am Irish time while at the Olympic Stadium, Andrew Coscoran will race the men’s 1500m semi-final at midday Irish time.