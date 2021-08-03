Today in Tokyo: Kellie Harrington secures medal as Irish hold heads high on the track

Ireland has won a fourth medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Thirty-one-year-old Dubliner Kellie Harrington is guaranteed a bronze after fashioning a unanimous 5-0 win over Algerian lightweight Imane Khelif in their quarter-final bout.

An emotional Harrington revealed that once her opponent started putting her tongue out at her she knew she had her number, though she acknowledged it wasn’t a spectacular contest.

Her semi-final on Thursday will be another tactical affair against Thailand southpaw Sudaporn Seesondee, who edged out British prodigy Caroline Dubois on a split decision. Harrington beat Seeondee by the narrowest of margins in the gold medal fight at the 2018 World Championships in New Delhi.

This is the 18th Olympic medal won by an Irish boxer since 1952 but only the second by a female. Katie Taylor won the gold medal in this category in 2012.

It is the ninth time that coach Zaur Anita has guided an Irish fighter to an Olympic podium finish since 2008.

Meanwhile, at the Olympic Stadium, there was a welcome change of fortune for Irish athletes with Andrew Coscoran (1500m) and Leon Reid (200m) advancing,

The session was dominated by what has been described as one of the best races of all time in which Norway’s Karsten Warholm won the gold medal in the 400m hurdles in a remarkable new world record of 45.94.

Coscoran finished eighth in his heat, but his 3:37.11 time was enough to see him through to the semi-final.

In the 200m heats, Leon Reid ran a seasonal best time of 20.53 and edged into this afternoon’s semi-finals by two-thousandths of a second. Though he also clocked a seasonal best of 20.73, Marcus Lawler missed out.

Likewise, Phil Healy bowed out of the women’s 400m. She ran a season’s best of 51.98 but missed qualification by just 0.07 of a second.

Later today showjumpers Darragh Kenny, Bertam Allen and Cillian O’Connor will be bidding for a place in the individual final of the event.