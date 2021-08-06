Today in Tokyo: Boyce battles hard in last 50km race walk as Meadow is three shots from medal positions in golf

Stephanie Meadow, left, and Leona Maguire of Ireland fist bump after round three of the women's individual stroke play at the Kasumigaseki Country Club. Photo: Sportsfile

Brendan Boyce bid farewell to his beloved event on the Olympic stage with a fine performance to finish 10th in the men’s 50km race walk in Sapporo this morning, the 34-year-old clocking 3:53:40 in the northern Japanese city.

This was the last time the 50km race walk is set to be staged at the Games, with a mixed team event over 35km likely to be introduced for the Paris Olympics in 2024. Boyce again acquitted himself admirably, slicing through the field over the latter half to secure a top-10 finish. His teammate Alex Wright also had a strong showing, finishing 29th in 4:06:20.

In the third round of the women’s golf tournament, Stephanie Meadow shot a three-under round of 68 move to 7-under, which leaves her in a tie for 10th, eight shots off the lead but just three outside the medal positions. Leona Maguire shot a 1-under round of 70 and sits in a tie for 18th at 5-under heading into tomorrow’s final round.

Natalya Coyle continued her brilliant start in the modern pentathlon, clocking 2:13.88 for the 200m freestyle this morning to rack up 283 points, which put her 13th in the swimming leg.

She will be back in action in the bonus round of fencing at 7:45am Irish time followed by show jumping at 9:15 and the crucial laser run at 11:30. Emily Kay and Shannon McCurley will race the women’s madison at the velodrome at 9:15am while the equestrian team of Bertram Allen, Darragh Kenny and Shane Sweetnam go in the show jumping team qualifier at 11am.