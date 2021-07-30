Today In Tokyo: Aidan Walsh's medal glory, Lowry and McIlroy on the charge and tonight's Irish schedule

Ireland has won its third medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Belfast welterweight Aidan Walsh secured a majority 4-1 win after producing a brilliant counter punching performance in the quarter-final which totally frustrated Merven Clair from Mauritius. He is the ninth boxer from Belfast to secure an Olympic medal. He will have a chance on Sunday to upgrade to silver when he meets old rival Pat McCormack, who sustained a nasty looking cut over his eyebrow in his quarter-final win.

Earlier, Kellie Harrington, the number one seed in the lightweight division, outclassed Italian Rebecca Nicoli in a last 16 contest to fashion a unanimous 5-0 victory. She now meets an Algerian lightweight in a medal fight on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry have soared into contention in the golf. Despite closing with a bogey McIlroy shot a five-under-par 66 in the second round and is now tied for fourth alongside Lowry who carded a six-under-par 65 today.

It was a tough morning for the Irish athletes in the Olympic Stadium. Nadia Power (7th, 2:03.74), Louise Shanahan (7th, 2:03.57) and Siofra Cleirigh Buttner (7th, 2:04.62) were all eliminated in the heats of the 800m but Thomas Barr, who was fourth in Rio in the 400m hurdles, breezed directly into the semi-finals, finishing second in his heat in 49.02.

Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove were eighth, 18th and ninth in their races in the 49er class while Annalise Murphy was 30th and 40th respectively in her races and didn’t qualify for the medal race.

There was disappointment, too, for the women’s hockey team who lost 1-0 to India and missed out on securing a quarter-final place. They could still make the last eight depending on how results pan out over the next two days.

Sam Watson got the Irish Eventing Team off to a positive start in Dressage, scoring a 34.3. This leaves the pair in 14th position after Session 1, with two more sessions to follow.

WHAT'S ON LATER?

Golf

Individual stroke play: Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, 11.30pm

TOMORROW

Equestrian

Dressage, team and individual: Sam Watson, Sarah Ennis, Cathal Daniels, 12.30am

Athletics

Men’s 800m heats: Mark English, 1.58am

Women’s 100m hurdles heats: Sarah Lavin, 2.45am

Mixed 400m relay final: *Sophie Becker, Phil Healy, Chris O’Donnell, Cillin Greene, 1.35pm

Sailing

Men’s 49er races 10, 11, 12: Sean Waddilove, Robert Dickson, 4.05am.

Hockey

Women’s tournament pool game: Ireland v Great Britain, 12.45pm

* Pending qualification