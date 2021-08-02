Today in Tokyo: After Super Sunday falls flat, the hangover continues into Monday for Irish Olympians

Ireland's Ciara Mageean during the Women's 1500m Heats at the Olympic Stadium on the 10th day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan

After the excitement and disappointment of 'Super Sunday' today was a rest day for most of the Irish competitors at the Tokyo Games.

But three more Irish track athletes exited the Games in the Olympic Stadium.

Ciara Mageean and Sarah Healy failed to advance in the 1500m while Phil Healy, who competed in the mixed relay final on Saturday night last, was eliminated in the heats of the 200m.

She did clock a season’s best of 23.21 to finish fifth but it wasn’t sufficient. She is back in action in the 400m heats tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Mageean's Olympics were scuppered by injury. She damaged her calf in her final track session late last month which meant she was way below her beat and trailed home 10th in 4:07.29 in her 1500m heat.

On her Olympic debut 20-year-old Sarah Healy was 11th in a time of 4:09.78 in her heat.

There was also heartache in the pool for Team Ireland diver Oliver Dingley, who couldn't match his eighth place performance at the Rio Olympics five years ago in the 3-metre springboard competition.

Dingley struggled to find his rhythm and failed to make the semi-finals after scoring 335.0 over his six dives to finish 25th, with only the top 18 going through.

Austin O’Connor galloped up the leaderboard to finish 13th with Colorado Blue at the Individual Eventing final in Baji Koen Equestrian Park tonight.

In 20th spot as the final round began, the man from Mallow produced his second four-fault ride of the night and then sat back to watch many of the sports biggest stars crash-and-burn in the closing stages.

Earlier, O'Connor's round had helped Ireland finish eighth in the team finale. Great Britain claimed team gold ahead of Australia in silver and France in bronze.

TOMORROW

Athletics

01:00am – Andrew Coscoran, 1500m heats; Leon Reid, Marcus Lawler, 200m heats; Phil Healy, 400m heats

03:00 – Boxing: Kellie Harrington, lightweight quarter-final

11:00 – Equestrian: Bertram Allen, Cian O'Connor, Darragh Kenny, show jumping individual qualifying

11:00 – Athletics: *Marcus Lawler, Leon Reid, 200m semi-finals

23:30 – Golf: Leona Maguire, Stephanie Meadow, stroke play round 1

*pending qualification