Team Ireland take 13th place in Olympic women's Madison after failing to finish following crash

Emily Kay and Shannon McCurley of Team Ireland compete during the Women's Madison final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Team Ireland’s Shannon McCurley and Emily Kay had to settle for a share of 13th place in the first ever Olympic women's Madison after McCurley was involved in a crash with the Italian team during the race.

The Irish team continued after McCurley got back on her bike but fell a number of laps behind and eventually tailed off and withdrew from the race before Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald blew away the competition to write their names in history.

It was a fifth career Olympic gold for Kenny, who surpassed Dutchwoman Leontien Zijlaard-Van Moorsel to become the most successful female cyclist in Olympic history as she took gold at a third consecutive Games.

"I feel like we're just making up these records as we go along!" Kenny said. "It's not about the records, it's about the race and I'm just so happy we won the bike race."

They won it handily - taking 10 of the 12 sprints, including the double points on the last lap, and also gained a lap on the field to finish with 78 points, more than twice the tally of second-placed Denmark on 35.

Kenny and Archibald had already won three of the opening four sprints before their main rivals Holland - featuring double world champions Kirsten Wild and Amy Pieters - were hobbled by a crash which came as Australia's Georgia Baker got in the way of a hand-sling.



