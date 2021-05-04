Tanya Watson becomes first Irish female diver to qualify for Olympics

Tanya Watson has become the first Irish female diver to qualify for the Olympics. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Tanya Watson has become the first Irish female diver in history to qualify for the Olympic Games.

She finished 16th in the preliminaries for the 10-metre Platform at the FINA Diving World Cup in Tokyo this morning, which means she advances to the semi-finals and will return to the Japanese capital for the Games later this year.

Watson also becomes the first Irish Platform diver to qualify for the Olympics.

Meanwhile, Oliver Dingley, who was in 2016 the first Irish diver in 68 years to qualify for an Olympic Games, will be the last of Ireland’s divers to bid for Tokyo 2020 qualification.

His 3m Springboard preliminaries take place in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Having finished eighth in the event at Rio 2016 – Ireland’s first Olympic finalist in diving – the 28-year-old will be hoping he can once again secure that crucial top 18 finish.

Diving into the history books is Tanya Watson who has become the first Irish female diver to qualify for the Olympics #Tokyo2020



Tanya was 16th in the preliminary round of the Womenâs 10m Platform with 271.85 points at the FINA Diving World Cup 2021 â¡ï¸ semi-finals#TeamIreland pic.twitter.com/VA9vvIaRKy — Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) May 4, 2021

Details of how to watch the FINA Diving World Cup live are available at: DivingWorld Cup 2021: Where to watch (fina.org)

FINA Diving World Cup, May 1 – 6, Tokyo, Japan

Irish Divers Schedule

Wednesday May 5: Mens 3m Springboard Prelims - Oliver Dingley