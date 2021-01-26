Swimmers Shane Ryan and Darragh Green chosen to represent Ireland at Tokyo Olympics

Shane Ryan has been nominated to compete for Ireland at the Tokyo Olympics. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Shane Ryan and Darragh Green have been selected by Swim Ireland to compete in the rescheduled Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer.

As a result of disruptions caused by Covid-19, the Federation has changed its Olympic qualification criteria.

This has enabled them to pre-select the pair who had achieved the ‘A’ qualifying time in their respective events.

Rio Olympian Shane Ryan attained the time in the 100m backstroke at the 2019 Irish Open championships while Green achieved the 'A' times in the 100m breaststroke at the World Championships in 2019 and for the 200m breaststroke at the Irish Open in 2019.

In a tweet, Ryan said he was absolutely delighted to be nominated for his second summer Olympics.

"It is such a great honour to be selected. Thank you to everyone who has sacrificed and helped me achieve my life dream."

These selections are subject to ratification by the Olympic Federation of Ireland.

Swim Ireland had originally wanted the pair to swim within one per cent of their Olympic A times at the Irish Open championships in April before being nominated.

Other swimmers now have three chances to be nominated to compete in Tokyo if the rescheduled Games go ahead.

Any swimmer who achieves the ‘A’ standard in an individual event at the Irish Open will be nominated.

Swim Ireland will attempt to qualify one or more relays team at the 2021 European Championships in Budapest in May and other individual athletes can be nominated if they achieve the A standard at one additional nominated meeting in June.

This is designed to facilitate Irish swimmers overseas, such as Mona McSharry and Nicholas Quinn are who training in the USA and Scotland, respectively.

National Senior team coach Ben Higson said: "With the uncertainly that has surrounded and continues to surround us regarding Covid-19, it has been imperative that we respond and not react to the situation we find ourselves in."

