South Africa dealt big blow ahead of deciding Lions Test as key duo are ruled out through injury

South Africa have been dealt a major double blow ahead of Saturday's Third Test decider against the Lions, as Pieter-Steph du Toit and Faf de Klerk have been ruled out through injury.

The Springboks have brought in Cobus Reinach in place of De Klerk at scrum-half, while Lood de Jager is promoted from the bench, which sees Franco Mostert switching to the back-row as Du Toit drops out.

Despite returning to the squad this week, influential No 8 Duane Vermeulen is not deemed fit enough to be involved this week.

Munster centre Damian de Allende is set to win his 50th cap alongside Lukhanyo Am.

“It doesn’t get any bigger than earning a 50th Test cap in a series decider against the British & Irish Lions,” South Africa head coach Jacques Nienaber said.

“We are excited for Damian and we know what it will mean to him and the team to win this match. He has been a key figure in the Bok team in the last few seasons and it gives us great pride to see him achieve this feat.”

The Boks have also reverted to a conventional 5-3 bench split, as veteran Morne Steyn is named amongst the replacements.

Should Steyn take the field, it would mark a significant occasion for the player, as it would officially see him participate in back-to-back Lions Series. He kicked the penalty that sealed the Series victory in 2009, while it would also see Steyn make a return to Test rugby for the first time in five years, after last playing against New Zealand in 2016.

“I am delighted for Morne – he is a world class player and his work ethic and positive attitude on and off the field since joining the team in Bloemfontein has been impressive,” Nienaber said.

“He can also perform under extreme pressure, as he has shown for the Springboks and the Bulls, and that skill will be invaluable in such a vital Test.

“This group of players are among a handful of players in the history of South African rugby that have an opportunity to clinch a series against the Lions after winning the Rugby World Cup, and every player in this squad understands what a rare honour that is.

“I don’t think one needs any more motivation than that to win this weekend. We are preparing for a physical encounter and we know that every small battle will count if we want to win the series.

“This match is as important to us as it is for the Lions, so we know it is going to be tight, and we will have to capitalise on every opportunity we have to score points, and be effective in every area of our game.

“As Springboks, big moments such as these excite us, so we plan to go out there and give everything we have to clinch the Series.”

Springbok team to face the British & Irish Lions:

15 – Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz) – 64 caps, 60 pts (12t)

14 – Cheslin Kolbe (Toulouse) – 16 caps, 40 pts (8t)

13 – Lukhanyo Am (Cell C Sharks) – 17 caps, 20 pts (4t)

12 – Damian de Allende (Munster) – 49 caps, 30 pts (6t)

11 – Makazole Mapimpi (Cell C Sharks) – 16 caps, 75 pts (15t)

10 – Handré Pollard (vice-captain, Montpellier) – 51 caps, 494 pts (6t, 79c, 98p, 4d)

9 – Cobus Reinach (Montpellier) – 15 caps, 35pts (7t)

8 – Jasper Wiese (Leicester Tigers) – 2 caps, 0 pts

7 – Franco Mostert (Honda Heat) – 42 caps, 5pts (1t)

6 – Siya Kolisi (captain, Cell C Sharks) – 53 caps, 30 pts (6t)

5 – Lood de Jager (Sale Sharks) – 47 caps, 25 pts (5t)

4 – Eben Etzebeth (Toulon) – 88 caps, 15 pts (3t)

3 – Frans Malherbe (DHL Stormers) – 41 caps, 5pts (1t)

2 – Bongi Mbonambi (DHL Stormers) – 39 caps, 40 pts (8t)

1 – Steven Kitshoff (DHL Stormers) – 50 caps, 5pts (1t)

Replacements:

16 – Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears) – 36 caps, 30 pts (6t)

17 – Trevor Nyakane (Vodacom Bulls) – 45 caps, 5 pts (1t)

18 – Vincent Koch (Saracens) – 22 caps, 0 pts

19 – Marco van Staden (Vodacom Bulls) – 4 caps, 0 pts

20 – Kwagga Smith (Yamaha Júbilo) – 9 caps, 5 pts (1t)

21 – Herschel Jantjies (DHL Stormers) – 13 caps, 25 pts (5t)

22 – Morné Steyn (Vodacom Bulls) – 66 caps, 736 points (8t, 102c, 154p, 10d)

23 – Damian Willemse (DHL Stormers) – 9 caps, 5pts (1t)