| 12.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'Some of my friends turned their backs on me because I was just too much of a burden'

A car accident changed everything for Britney Arendse, and now she is lifting herself to a higher plane

Britney Arendse: &lsquo;I still struggle but it doesn&rsquo;t frustrate me as much.' Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Britney Arendse: &lsquo;I still struggle but it doesn&rsquo;t frustrate me as much.' Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Britney Arendse: ‘I still struggle but it doesn’t frustrate me as much.' Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Britney Arendse: ‘I still struggle but it doesn’t frustrate me as much.' Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Cliona Foley

If you really want to know Britney Arendse, take a close look at her tattoos. On her right forearm is an elaborately decorated Hawaiian word, Ohana. It spoke to her immediately when she heard the character Lilo, in the Disney movie Lilo & Stitch, explain “it means family, and family means no one is left behind or forgotten”.

That was her first. She got it at 16 and not long afterwards got ‘Faith, Hope and Love’ with a pulse logo on the inside of the same arm.

“Faith in God for the accident, hope that my heart never stops beating, and love for all my friends and family that prayed for me at the time,” she explains. She has added a bit more ink since, but it’s those first ones that tell you most about the extraordinary sporting journey of this 21-year-old power lifter from Mullagh in Co Cavan.

Most Watched

Privacy