Simone takes gold in raising profile of mental health

Simone Biles of the United States in action on the vault on July 27. Photo: REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Simone Biles arrived in Tokyo as the star of the US Olympic movement and perhaps the Games themselves .

However, as the women’s gymnastics team final approached yesterday, something felt off, and the athlete widely considered the Greatest of All Time in her sport knew it.

So, rather than push through the doubts that crept into her head as she has done so many times, Biles decided enough was enough. She was done. For now.

The American star (24) withdrew from the competition following one rotation, opening the door for the team of Russian athletes to win gold for the first time in nearly three decades.

Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee and Grace McCallum guided the US to silver while Biles cheered from the sideline in a white sweatsuit, at peace with a decision that revealed a shift not only in Biles but perhaps the sport she has redefined.

“We also have to focus on ourselves, because at the end of the day we’re human too,” Biles said. “So, we have to protect our mind and our body, rather than just go out there and do what the world wants us to do.”

Biles is the latest in a series of high-profile athletes, including tennis star Naomi Osaka, who have used their platforms to discuss their mental heath struggles.

A subject that was once taboo has become far more accepted and embraced.

US Olympic and Paralympic Committee CEO Sarah Hirshland applauded Biles for prioritising her “mental wellness over all else”.

Biles had posted on social media on Monday that she felt the weight of the world on her shoulders after an uncharacteristically sloppy showing during qualifying left the Americans looking up at Russia on the scoreboard.

The tension affected her practice. It affected her confidence. And when she stepped on to the vault runway, it finally found its way to her performance too, making her final landing as she did with a leap forward.

After that, she sat down with US team doctor Marcia Faustin, while the rest of the Americans moved on to the uneven bars without her.

When Biles returned several minutes later, she hugged her teammates and took off her bar grips. And just like that, her night was over.

Biles is scheduled to defend her Olympic title in the all-around final tomorrow. She also qualified for all four event finals later in the Games. She said she will regroup today before deciding whether to continue.

Yesterday, Biles’ abrupt absence forced the Americans to scramble.

Chiles stepped in to take Biles’ place on the uneven bars and balance beam and pulled off a solid performance. But in the final reckoning, the Russian athletes had the edge.

Not that Chiles or the rest of the Americans particularly cared. The gold might be gone, but something more significant may have happened instead. It is a trade-off they can live with.

“This medal is definitely for (Biles),” said Chiles. “Kudos to you, girl.”