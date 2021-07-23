Shane Ryan forced to withdraw from his specialist event at Tokyo Olympics

Shane Ryan has had to pull out of the 100m back stroke

Irish record holder and Rio Olympian Shane Ryan has been forced to withdraw from his specialist event, the 100m backstroke, at the Tokyo Games.

The American born swimmer made a significant breakthrough five years ago when he reached the semi-final of the event in Rio with a personal best time of 53.85.

According to a statement from Team Ireland Ryan’s decision to withdraw was based on "persistent shoulder pain that he has been experiencing, which is specific to this particular stroke".

"The decision was made in consultation with the Team Ireland swimming and medical staff in Tokyo. He will, however, still compete in the men’s 100m butterfly and the men’s 4 x 200m freestyle relay," said the statement.

His withdrawal from the 100m backstroke is a blow to the team, however. In 2018 he won bronze medals in the 50m backstroke at the 2018 World and European Short Course swimming.

The first two Irish swimmers in - Ellen Walshe (100m butterfly) and Darragh Greene (100m breaststroke) - are in action in the opening heats in the Tokyo Aquatics Centre tomorrow.