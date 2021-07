Rory McIlroy, left, and Shane Lowry of Ireland exchange a handshake on the 18th green after completing round 3

Ireland’s Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy will go into the final round at the Olympic Games with medals in their sights after another solid day in Tokyo.

McIlroy lies in a share of fifth place after he carded a four-under-par 67 while Lowry is a shot further back on -10 after he signed for a 68 on day three.

Xander Schauffele of the USA leads on -14.

More to follow...