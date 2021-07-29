Sanita Puspure withdraws from Olympic B final after shock semi-final exit and says she has ‘not been well’ for days

SANITA Puspure has been ‘unwell’ over the last few days according to a statement issued by the Olympic Federation of Ireland.

The world champion trailed in fifth in the semi-final of the single sculls in Tokyo earlier today, ending her dream of securing an Olympic medal in her third appearance at the Games.

She has now withdrawn from Friday’s B final.

In statement issued by the OFI, Puspure, who didn’t speak to the media after failing to qualify for the final, said:

“Over the past few days, I have not been well, and I had to make the difficult decision to withdraw from the Olympic regatta. This is really disappointing as I had been going well over the past few months and had hopes to continue this good form.

“The Olympics is always a big goal so it’s heart-breaking to have to pull out in this manner.”

The 39-year-old Latvian-born oarswoman had been tipped as a medal contender and she breezed through the heats and the quarter-final. But she looked completely off the pace in the early stages of the semi-final and was left trailing after only 500m.

It remains to be seen whether she can qualify for the Paris Olympics at the age of 42