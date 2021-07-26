Russell White of Ireland in action during the men's triathlon at the Odaiba Marine Park during the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. Photo: Tokyo

Russell White finished 48th in the men’s race of the triathlon in grueling conditions, the 29-year-old Down athlete clocking 1:54:40 in a race won by Norway’s Kristian Blummenfelt in 1:45:04.

“I was on the back foot from the start,” he said. “I didn’t have a great swim and it made for a very hard race after. But I’m absolutely honoured to be here today and to compete for Ireland in the Olympic Games.”

Blummenfelt, the competitor they said didn't like the heat, delivered a devastating late surge to break clear on a sweltering run leg and take the gold medal in a thrilling event.

He was part of a huge group of almost 40 that came off the 40km bike leg together but looked anything but favourite among some young speedsters.

However, he kept driving at the front as the group was whittled down to three, before surging clear in the final km to finish in one hour, 45 minutes and 04 seconds to take Norway's first medal in the sport.