RTÉ and Virgin’s lack of interest in Irish football’s good news story in what’s been a testing 2021 has been noted

Aidan Fitzmaurice

Keith Ward of Bohemians, centre, applauds fans Expand

It's a short enough walk, across Dublin's northside, between the family homes of the city's medal winners from the Tokyo games.

To get from the Lambe homestead near Hanlon's Corner in Cabra to the Harringtons in the north inner city you walk down the North Circular Road, right past Dalymount Park, home of Bohemians, another Irish sporting outfit punching above their weight on the big stage.

But one big difference between the Lambe/Harrington axis and Bohs is that the Olympians are strutting their stuff under the gaze of the public eye, thanks to deserved TV coverage on RTE, while Bohs - the first Irish club to win four successive matches in European competition - hide away in relative obscurity.

