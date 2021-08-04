RTÉ and Virgin’s lack of interest in Irish football’s good news story in what’s been a testing 2021 has been noted

It's a short enough walk, across Dublin's northside, between the family homes of the city's medal winners from the Tokyo games.

To get from the Lambe homestead near Hanlon's Corner in Cabra to the Harringtons in the north inner city you walk down the North Circular Road, right past Dalymount Park, home of Bohemians, another Irish sporting outfit punching above their weight on the big stage.

But one big difference between the Lambe/Harrington axis and Bohs is that the Olympians are strutting their stuff under the gaze of the public eye, thanks to deserved TV coverage on RTE, while Bohs - the first Irish club to win four successive matches in European competition - hide away in relative obscurity.

Tuesday's stunning 2-1 win at home to Greek side PAOK, one of the biggest one-off results ever achieved by an Irish club in Europe, was available to see, but only to fans who paid the €10 subscription fee for the live stream.

The coverage on the stream, with commentary by the excellent Stephen Doyle and analysis by former Bohs player Shane Supple, was superb. But it's a pity that it was only on a stream and not being shown on TVs at home and on the big screen in every pub in the country, as it deserved a wider audience.

It's believed that Bohs had even offered to forego their domestic revenue from the streaming service and offered the rights to the home games at the Aviva to RTE for free, as a way of giving Keith Long's team and the club overall more exposure. So it was literally a free hit for RTE and they still said 'no thanks'.

And it must be said that the national broadcaster RTE, and Virgin Media, made a huge mistake with their lack of interest in covering the Bohs game, and the games involving Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers tomorrow, as even longtime League of Ireland sceptics would have been sucked in by the drama of the 2-1 win.

Bohs are a Dublin 7 club with roots buried into the heart of the city but also have a wide reach, with players drawn from outposts like Donegal (Georgie Kelly), Meath (Dawson Devoy and James Finnerty) and Wexford (Conor Levingston) as well as imports Liam Burt and Ali Coote, Scots who have become local heroes on Dublin's northside.

It's come to be expected as none of the matches played in Europe by Irish clubs this season have been shown on what could be called 'normal telly'. Sources in RTE made noises about "football fatigue", after the nation had gorged on the game at Euro 2020, in explaining why there was no appetite in Montrose to show Shamrock Rovers' Champions League tie with Slovan Bratislava.

And they may have their reasons: RTE have committed massive resources, in terms of finance and personnel and even their schedules, to events in Japan, so committing to a broadcast of a match in the Europa Conference League could have been a stretch.

Senior RTE people grind their teeth when the League of Ireland community moans about the lack of TV coverage and in response, point out the viewing figures, which are often dismally low.

And Virgin have only this week concluded their deal to show Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League games this season, so perhaps time was against them and their deal allows for group games in the Conference League, where three Irish clubs could still qualify with Shamrock Rovers in with a realistic chance of qualification. Perhaps the timing of the Virgin deal just caught out Bohs and if they, or Dundalk or Rovers make progress, Tommy Martin and his crew will be in studio to offer the coverage they deserve.

But the quality of their performance against a PAOK side which had 14 internationals on view, and the utter drama of the game and subplots like the former Manchester United man Shinji Kagawa being completely outplayed by a 20-year-old from Finglas, would surely have made the night a ratings hit.

"I think we all share those frustrations. It's a great spectacle, Tuesday night would have been good value for the licence-payer and you'll have to ask the powers that be," said Keith Long after the game when asked if it was annoyance that, yet again, his side had delivered a big-game performance which was ignored by the TV stations.

"As a league, as an association, as a sport, maybe we need to take control of that ourselves. Maybe it's a resources thing, with the Olympics going on, a lot of investment into the Euros, maybe it's to do with the contract with the league but it is frustrating.

"You only have to look at Dundalk's first run a couple of years back when they made it to the Europa League group stages, the whole footballing nation got behind them at the time and were proud of how they performed in Europe.

"Unfortunately the wider sporting public have been denied as this is a nice story for us as a club, we are very proud of the club and how the team have conducted themselves in Europe, and we seem to be always scrapping for the crumbs at the big table when it comes to getting that sort of exposure.

"It is frustrating and I don't think it would happen in other sports, in GAA or rugby, I just don't think it would happen, and the powers that be have the questions to answer there. I think RTE, the national broadcaster, for whatever reason, seems to not get behind the game, the professional game in this country," Long added.

The Bohs boss repeated his stance that issues like that shrug of indifference from RTE won't become a distraction for him and his staff and squad, as they focus on the job in hand, which means keeping up their run and getting past PAOK in the second leg in Greece next Thursday, a game which Bohs fans can only see on a screen as UEFA regulations ban away fans from attending matches at this stage of their club competitions.

RTE and Virgin may now come to the party late and look to access a feed from Greek TV of the away leg in Greece, or show interest in Dundalk's home tie with Vitesse next week. Even if that happens, their lack of interest in Irish football's good news story in what's been a testing 2021 has been noted.