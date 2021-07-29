RTÉ denies blocking Northern Ireland viewers from watching Tokyo 2020 coverage

RTÉ has said it only has the rights to broadcast the Olympic Games in the Republic of Ireland after claims the national broadcaster was geo-blocking viewers in Northern Ireland.

The BBC holds the rights to air a maximum of two live events at one time, through one television channel and a second feed provided through the red button service and online.

However, Northern Ireland viewers wishing to watch live events at the Games on RTÉ have been unable to doing so.

As many athletes from this side of the border compete for Ireland, RTÉ often gives greater coverage to them than the BBC.

Sinn Fein MLA Sinead Ennis said it was “entirely unacceptable” that viewers in Northern Ireland have been blocked from viewing live sports and other programmes by southern broadcasters.

“This is unfair on the citizens living in the north of Ireland who deserve to be allowed to watch the Olympics and support those competing from here,” she said.

“The Olympic committee must look into this and reverse this decision for future Olympic events.

“Sinn Féin are committed to ensuring a fair, equal and unhindered access to important national, sporting events and competitions associated with them.”

RTÉ said last night said that in response to a “number of inaccurate and misleading claims”, it only has the rights to broadcast Tokyo 2020 in the Republic of Ireland.

“The International Olympics Committee (IOC), who are the rights owners for Olympics Games coverage and make all decisions about how rights are allocated across the different territories, have included Northern Ireland as part of UK broadcast territory for Olympics coverage,” the broadcaster explained.

“As such, the rights holders for Northern Ireland are BBC and Discovery (on Eurosport).

“RTÉ has no control over IOC decisions in this regard.”

The IOC sold the majority of UK television rights to pay-TV company Discovery.

Olympic organisers sold the European rights for the Games to the US company in a €1bn deal.

Discovery has now put the vast majority of its coverage behind a paywall, which can only be accessed through their Eurosport channels or on the new £6.99-a-month streaming service Discovery+.

The current deal with the BBC was announced in 2016 and Tokyo 2020 is the first Olympic Games where it has came into effect.