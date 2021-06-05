Rowing Ireland imposes media ban on international team until after Olympics

Ireland's Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan celebrate with their gold medals after victory in the Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Final A at the 2021 World Rowing World Cup II in Lucerne, Switzerland. Photo: Roberto Bregani/Sportsfile

A media ban has placed on Ireland's Olympic rowing team until after the Tokyo Games, which start next month.

While the ban will be lifted for one Olympic Federation of Ireland open day for the media before the big event, the ban is in direct opposition to a requirement for athletes to be available in the mixed zone after their various events during the Games.

A Rowing Ireland statement read: “The rowing team will be available for media interviews at a media day, that we are currently finalising details of with the Olympic Federation of Ireland. This will coincide with the official team announcements. Details on this will be confirmed shortly.”

With six boats qualified for the Tokyo Games, the rowers represent one of Ireland's best hopes to claim Olympic medals, given that four of the Olympic-qualified boats won medals at the recent World Cup Regatta in Lucerne.

A media ban was also imposed by Rowing Ireland during and after the Swiss regatta.

Sport Ireland insisted that, while Rowing Ireland is an independent organisation, it preferred media access to rowers during events.

In a statement, Sport Ireland said: “Rowing Ireland is an independent organisation and takes its own decisions. There are legitimate performance concerns and extra pressures arising from COVID which led to Rowing Ireland’s decision.

"That said, some access to the media is preferred for multiple reasons including creating a positive profile for the sport.”