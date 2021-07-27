Rory McIlroy to play with Collin Morikawa at Tokyo Olympics while Shane Lowry paired with Reed and Fleetwood

Rory McIlroy is competing in the Olympics for the first time. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

RORY McIlroy will play alongside recently-crowed Open champion Collin Morikawa and Korean Sungjae Im in the first two rounds of the Olympic tournament at the Kasumigaseki Country Club, which begins on Thursday.

The trio will tee off at (2.35am, Irish time). McIlroy’s teammate Shane Lowry will play in the next group alongside Patrick Reed from the United States and Tommy Fleetwood who will be representing Britain.

This is a significant tournament for Sungjae Im. He opted not to play in the Open in order to focus on the Olympics. Together with his South Korean team-mate Si Woo Kim they have a specific reason for pursing a gold medal in Tokyo.

Any South Korean athlete who wins an Olympic gold medal will earn an exemption from a mandatory two-year service in the South Korean military.

Justin Rose won Olympic gold in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.