Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove win final race but miss out on medal showdown

EVEN though they won the final race in the 49er series, it wasn’t enough to secure sailors Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove a place in tomorrow’s medal race at the Tokyo Olympics.

They finished joint 13th - only the top ten boats went through. It was cruel luck on the duo who also won the first race in the qualifying series on their Olympic debut.

Their disqualification from two races for a technical infringement cost them dearly. They were penalised after one of their trapeze harnesses, used to hang wires from the side of the boat, was found to have exceeded the permitted weight by just 90grams.

But they are already looking forward to the Paris Games in three years’ time.

“I’m pretty proud of the way we sailed. It’s really good to finish on a high with the last race and pretty amazing that we got two race wins. We learned a lot from these Games and we’re going to bring that forward to (Paris) 2024.

“Going from top three to much pretty last is a tough lesson,” acknowledged Dickson commenting on what happened in Race 11 yesterday in which they needed a big result to secure a top ten finish. In the first race of the day they finished third.

“Overall, it was a very positive experience,” said Waddilove.

“My biggest takeaway from this week is that we were very much capable of competing against these guys that have done multiple Olympics and have and medals under their belts. There is no reason why we can’t get to 2024 and be medal contenders.”