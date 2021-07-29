Irish sailors Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove have been disqualified from races fives and six of the 49er event after an objection was raised that their harness was 90 grammes overweight during post-race checks.

The regulations state that the harness must weigh no more than two kilos, a limit imposed due to heavier harnesses giving sailors extra leverage on turns.

The Irish duo had moved up to seventh overall after finishing sixth in race six and second in race five earlier today, but have had their medal hopes dashed after those results were ruled ineligible due to the breach of regulations.

Official measurers soak the harness in water, then lift it out and wait one minute for the water to drain before .weighing it directly after sailing. In this instance the harness was found to weigh 2.09 kilogrammes.

Before he was made aware of the issue, Waddilove had spoken positively about their chances.

“We’re feeling pretty good,” he said “We had a pretty average day yesterday, but we learned from our mistakes and we were really nicely set up today so that made our life a lot easier. One race at a time – and still keep picking off the places.

“We had quite steady conditions, maybe medium winds and not too wavy. The first race was just about going fast and keeping yourself clear out of other boats, not making too many mistakes and that was really it – just keep it simple around the racecourse.”

Dickson added: “I think what we’ve been doing up to now has been working, so we’re going to keep everything the same as we always sail, keep going and tick off the places.”