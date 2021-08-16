Road to Tokyo: A pair of opposites who happen to click on the bike

Chalk and cheese doesn’t remotely capture them. A couple of days before departing for their pre-Paralympic training camp, one of Ireland’s defending tandem champions is obsessing about how she’s going to find the time to give her house a proper deep clean before departure.

Her bike wife?

Couldn’t give a toss.

Pilot Eve McCrystal is the self-confessed neat freak, while stoker Katie-George Dunlevy quips that she personally is “very organised . . . an organised mess!”

She’s usually based in England but, in April, moved in with some cousins in Phibsboro to increase their training volume ahead of the upcoming Games (August 24-September 5).

“God love them! My two rooms are full of bikes and I’m like ‘I’m really sorry, I’ll sort them all out when I get back from Tokyo’.”

The pair actually lived together, in McCrystal’s home in Dundalk, for four and a half months last year due to lockdown.

The good news? It was their longest training stint together ever.

The bad news? Confined, like the rest of us, to 2k and 5km loops, they had to do most of their training indoors, on turbos.

So how did living and training in such close quarters work out for two such diametrical characters?

“Ah I might have given out if she didn’t make the bed and pull back the curtains. I’d send her a little message like ‘WHAT are you doing?’ and she’d be going ‘What the f***?’,” McCrystal grins. “But it’s never a falling out. We’d never not talk to each other.

“I just can’t hold it in,” she explains. “That’s me. I say things out straight. Something could frustrate Katie but she’ll hold it in and it’ll bubble and bubble until she blows. We are very different.”

McCrystal, currently on leave from the Gardai to train full-time, shoots from the lip, is a total perfectionist and a logistical dervish, something that’s mandatory when you’re juggling elite international cycling with raising Ava (13) and Nessa (12) whose burgeoning love affair with horse riding has only expanded her workload.

Dunlevy, in comparison, is virtually horizontal, with a degree in marine biology that was cast aside years ago to train full-time.

She was born and reared in Crawley and was a world champion rower for Britain before transferring to para-cycling for Ireland, thanks to her father John from Mountcharles and their large extended family in Donegal.

Dunlevy (39) was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa (a degenerative condition) when she was 11. McCrystal, still winning and contesting elite Irish titles as a solo rider, provides sharp eyes but much, much more.

Their personalities dramatically differ but, on a bike, they merge seamlessly, both equally driven.

They first partnered eight years ago and have won at least one global medal a year since, starting with a road silver at the 2014 World Championships.

They won tandem gold in the time trial, and silver in the road race, at the 2016 Paralympics. A year later they were double world champions and retained both titles in 2018. Since then they have added five more global medals, two on the track.

The photo that captured their realisation that they were 2016 Paralympic champions remains a perfect study of the elation and exhaustion of elite cycling.

Great candour franks their partnership. They were disappointed with two silvers at this year’s World Road Championships in Portugal in early June, which were held on a looped course on the famous Estoril motorsport track.

Trickier

Cornering a tandem is much trickier than riding solo and Covid also meant they were far from race-sharp, but no excuse is offered.

“Even if we didn’t see each other for a year and hopped on the bike we’d be fine, I just need to get my finger out!,” McCrystal exclaims.

“I just bottled it on the corners. Well not that I bottled it, but I just didn’t commit fully to each corner and there were 45 of them. I didn’t take chances, I just took my foot slightly off the gas.”

“There was just a little uncertainty there,” her partner murmurs. “If we’re both a bit iffy it’s just not fluid, there’s no flow to it and I was probably the same. You can feel it through the way the bike moves. But there was probably lots of things feeding into that performance, like we got a new bike the day before it.”

“Nah, she’s just being nice!” McCrystal retorts with a snort and an eye-roll.

The humidity of Japan is the big unknown. They’re trained in heat chambers and saunas but McCrystal has asthma, which is especially exacerbated in velodromes, where the heat is always pumped up to assist traction.

They’ll start on the track in Tokyo, use the ‘kilo’ sprint to tune up for the 3km Pursuit and then move on to chase double road gold.

In truth, McCrystal, who recently turned 43, had no intention of being here. She only stayed on for 2017 so they could win their first world titles.

Losing her father to suicide in September 2017 recalibrated everything: “When Dad died I was like ‘if I stop this now I’m actually gonna fall apart’.

“People often use their work to escape from grief but my work has death in it and I found it so difficult mentally.

“Every time a call came into the station you’re fearing the heartache stuff like traffic accidents. I had to step away. The one thing that I could deal with then was riding the bike and staying on is the best decision I’ve ever made.

“We both just want to win and we’re equal,” she stresses.

“No one is a better cyclist than the other and I have 110 per cent trust in Katie. She’s in England, I’m in Dundalk but it would never enter my head ‘did she train today?’ She never skips a session.”

As Dunlevy puts it: “When you’re in a race, in a world of pain, you know Eve is suffering just as badly. I’m usually going ‘I hope Eve has another gear here, I don’t know if I do!’”

McCrystal bursts into a chuckle, admitting “I’m thinking the exact same thing”.

Irish Paralympics team for Tokyo

ARCHERY

Kerrie Leonard

ATHLETICS

Greta Streimikyte, Jason Smyth, Jordan Lee, Orla Comerford, Niamh McCarthy, Michael McKillop, Mary Fitzgerald, Patrick Monahan

CANOEING

Pat O’Leary

CYCLING

Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal, Martin Gordon and Eamon Byrnes, Richael Timothy, Gary O’Reilly and Ronan Grimes

EQUESTRIAN

Kate Kerr Horan, Rosemary Gaffney, Michael Murphy and Tamsin Addison

POWER LIFTING

Britney Arendse

SHOOTING

Phil Eaglesham

SWIMMING

Ellen Keane, Nicole Turner, Róisín Ní Ríain, Barry McClements and Patrick Flanagan (swimming); Colin Judge (table tennis)

The Paralympic Games will take place in Tokyo, Japan from Tuesday, August 24 to Sunday, September 5