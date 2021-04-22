Rhys McClenaghan qualifies for pommel horse final in style at European championships

Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan competes on the Pommel Horse at the 2021 European Championships in Basel, Switzerland. Photo by Thomas Schreyer/Sportsfile

IRELAND'S Rhys McClenaghan has qualified for the pommel horse final in first place at the European championships in Switzerland.

The 2018 European gold medalist scored 14.766 in his first competitive outing since October 2019.

The big surprise was the failure of reigning world and Olympic champion Max Whitlock to make Saturday's final. The British gymnasist fell off during qualifying and was eliminated.

McClenaghan, who unveiled a new routine in Switzerland, won his first European title in 2018 and followed that up with bronze at the World Championships a year later. He is also the reigning Commonwealth champion.

The 21-year-old will be one of Ireland's leading medal contenders at this summer's Tokyo Olympics, if it go ahead.