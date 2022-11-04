Rhys McClenaghan going for pommel glory at World Gymnastics Championship in Liverpool

IRELAND’S first-ever gymnastics world champion could be crowned on Saturday as Rhys McClenaghan goes for pommel horse glory in Liverpool.

The 23-year-old from Newtownards has warned his rivals this is just the start as he eyes making his routine the most difficult on the planet by the time the next Olympics begins.

McClenaghan qualified top of the pile on Monday to raise hopes of upgrading the World Championship bronze he took home from Stuttgart in 2019.

He wants to revert to a tried and tested formula here but has far grander ambitions for his repertoire at Paris 2024.

“Much more is planned in my routine, a lot more skills,” he said.

“This is my baseline set, even with the downgraded dismount, and there is much more to come.

“There’s a couple of skills I can put in there to make it the most difficult pommel routine on the planet and hopefully have the best execution as well.”

McClenaghan is hoping to end a mixed 2022 on a high having been unable to retain his Commonwealth crown in Birmingham, settling for silver, before failing to make the European Championship final in August.

His response has been impressive, bouncing back with gold at the Paris World Cup, but he knows he will have to raise the bar again to make a World Championship podium.

None of the medallists from last summer’s Olympics are competing in the final with McClenaghan’s long-term rival Max Whitlock, who won gold in Tokyo, watching on from the BBC studios.

Reigning world champion Stephen Nedoroscik, who qualified in second, leads those determined to spoil the Antrim man’s party but the door looks ajar for McClenaghan.

He is again expected to be backed by plenty of travelling support at the M&S Bank Arena and McClenaghan is relishing the challenge that lies ahead in the showpiece, which begins at 3.22pm on Saturday.

“Another clean routine is my target and I can be even cleaner [than qualification],” he said. “I’m looking forward to the opportunity. Gymnastics is my life and I’m just so thrilled I get the chance to be up there on the world stage, competing against the best gymnasts in the world.

“I know how hard it is to be a gymnast and there’s a mutual respect between all of us here at this competition.”

