‘Putting our little nation on the map, this is the stuff of dreams’ – Kellie Harrington celebrates Olympic gold  

Ireland’s Kellie Harrington has paid tribute to all her rivals in the lightweight division in Tokyo following her sensational victory over Beatriz Ferreira from Brazil.

The five ringside judges all scored the fight in favour of the Irish woman on a memorable morning for Irish sport and, not for the first time, Harrington was thinking of others.

"We are all champions. Anyone who stepped in between those ropes are champions. Every fight has been a gold medal fight..it’s just fantastic,” said Harrington afterwards.

After losing the first round, Harrington turned in a masterclass.

"I just can’t wait to get back home, to sleep on the couch, to rest. I’m absolutely exhausted to be honest. I’m like a fluffy pigeon going around at this stage I’m that grey,” she laughed.

"What a journey. It’s just fantastic, absolutely fantastic.

"There have been times in my career when people say the whole country is behind you. This time, I really, really feel like the whole country is behind me.

"People might say there is pressure and you have huge weight on your shoulders but I actually didn’t. I knew that no matter what happened here, whether it be gold or silver….I knew I’ve made myself proud and I made the people of Ireland proud regardless of the colour of the medal. Just being here and putting our little nation on the map, this is the stuff of dreams.

“I’m speechless again and thanks to the people back home for all the support. It really means the world to me and like I said, we are all champions here. I might have got the gold, but anyone who gets here is a champion.”

