Precious gold won with heart and nerve

O’Donovan and McCarthy dug deep to fend off a German crew that refused to settle for silver

Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy celebrate after winning the lightweight double sculls final at the Tokyo Olympics. Photo: Brendan Moran Expand
Fintan McCarthy and Paul O'Donovan in the heat of battle in Tokyo Expand

Tommy Conlon

Ireland’s dismal invisibility at a century of Olympic Games is slowly, painfully, starting to change. If one looks through the Hubble Space Telescope, one can now see a faint and flickering pale-green star on the edge of the solar system. That’s us.

It is why we have traditionally greeted the merest morsel, fallen from a table groaning with medals, as a national banquet. One bronze would feed the country for a year.

But when the six boats sat in the water for the start of the men’s lightweight double sculls final on Thursday in Tokyo, a bronze or indeed silver would have seemed like an anti-climax. Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy were good enough to win gold. Their times, their track record and their form all confirmed that they were the number one crew in the world in their category.

