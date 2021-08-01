Precious gold won with heart and nerve

Ireland’s dismal invisibility at a century of Olympic Games is slowly, painfully, starting to change. If one looks through the Hubble Space Telescope, one can now see a faint and flickering pale-green star on the edge of the solar system. That’s us.

It is why we have traditionally greeted the merest morsel, fallen from a table groaning with medals, as a national banquet. One bronze would feed the country for a year.

But when the six boats sat in the water for the start of the men’s lightweight double sculls final on Thursday in Tokyo, a bronze or indeed silver would have seemed like an anti-climax. Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy were good enough to win gold. Their times, their track record and their form all confirmed that they were the number one crew in the world in their category.

In fact, they were so highly fancied within the international rowing community that the double Olympic champion James Cracknell wondered aloud on BBC television whether the Italian and German crews might preserve their energy for the fight over silver because gold for Ireland was such a foregone conclusion.

The only task left for them was to perform. Ah, but sport is littered with black holes into which favourites have disappeared at moments of maximum expectation. And in Olympic sport especially, there has often been a chasm between expectation and performance.

But, if we knew anything about O’Donovan in particular, it was that he always performs when the hammer comes down. He is a big-game player. It seems to be integral to the culture of the rowing micro-climate in Skibbereen: hang tough when the guns are firing. The sport’s cognoscenti seem to reckon that someone like O’Donovan is not the classiest technician but that he is a beast when it comes to the competitions. Put crudely, he is a racer first, a rower second. The race is the thing.

Within a matter of metres it was clear that the Germans had come to race for gold not silver. Jonathan Rommelmann and Jason Osborne had decided to throw the gauntlet down and take their chances in a duel over the 2,000m course with the favourites.

“The Germans have rocketed out,” declared Cracknell after 200m. Meanwhile Ireland, according to his co-commentator Garry Herbert, himself another former Olympic winner with GB, were having “steering” issues. Uh oh. They’d “come out to the right” and were veering towards “their buoy line, so (they) just have to watch that.”

O’Donovan said afterwards they’d budgeted for a German breakout at the start. It didn’t rattle them because they knew it was coming. And rowing is a sport, he explained, in which you can mind your own business. Your opponents can’t stop you from going as fast or as slow as you like. But as in athletics, if they are applying enough pressure in their own lane it can affect how others are performing in other lanes. It can trigger a reaction, a change in strategy, maybe even a tincture of panic. Ireland were in lane three, Germany next door in lane four.

By the 500m mark Italy, Germany and Ireland had already pulled clear of the three other boats. Only the colour of the medals for the trio was in dispute now. O’Donovan and McCarthy were well into their piston rhythm by then. “Of those three boats, the Irish in the green strip, they look stronger right now,” declared Herbert. “Yeah,” added Cracknell, “they’ve taken half the deficit back.” We could relax a little. The west Cork buckos were on top of the situation.

O’Donovan’s power is apparently the stuff of legend in international rowing. “And look at them now,” stated Herbert, “it’s brutal from Paul O’Donovan, they’re just attacking it really, there’s no finesse per se, but there is speed because there is power and the Irish are tracking down the Germans.” They were up to the 1,000m mark at this point. “Paul O’Donovan is a phenomenally strong lightweight in the gym,” added Cracknell. “The weights he squats and the power he has is above the norm for this weight category. He’s got some serious power there and that’s what’s getting them through the middle of the race.”

McCarthy put it a little more succinctly afterwards: his crew mate, he said, is “an absolute animal”. With his beard and his bush of hair more reminiscent of Barney McKenna than a sleek modern athlete, O’Donovan wasn’t doing anything to dissuade anybody from that impression — least of all his opponents. The Czech team that finished a distant fourth described him as “a monster”.

The Germans obviously believed he was mere flesh and blood. They weren’t going anywhere. But stroke by stroke in the third 500 Ireland ate into their lead and edged in front as they hit the 1,500m threshold. McCarthy stole half a glance over as they did so.

Herbert noted that the Irish were now at 42 strokes per minute whereas Germany were staying on 39. In other words, the challengers were seemingly saving some powder for a grandstand sprint finish. Christ almighty. Time to start panicking again. The underdogs were going to take this to the wire. “So Germany may have one more step in them. And for the Irish crew they are now at a stage where it is just brute strength, determination and mind over water.”

This was seemingly the moment where heart and nerve trumped technique. In the desperate push for gold, the Irish crew had “shortened up on (their) length,” according to Herbert. They weren’t reaching maximum extension in their sliding seats. They were at “three-quarter slide” for the last 100m and “half slide” for the last 50.

“It’s a phenomenal way of doing it but it’s effective,” he roared as the race reached its climax. “It’s effective for a bit,” retorted Cracknell, “but it’s not gonna be effective for that long. If the German crew can see the way they (Ireland) are rowing, it would give them incentive. But I think the Germans used up their sprint to get out to that early (lead).”

They had thrown everything in the hope that O’Donovan and McCarthy might at some stage crack. And if Ireland’s technique cracked over the final stretch of water, their bottle didn’t. Their heart didn’t. They stayed the course and rowed out the storm. They have joined that all-too-slender pantheon of Irish Olympic gold medallists.

The Germans looked not downcast but ecstatic. They had secured silver knowing they had raced to their absolute limit. In a moment of pure sportsmanship from both parties in their boats, the Irish boys raised a thumb to their exhausted rivals in salutation of the tremendous challenge they’d laid down. Rommelmann and Osborne returned the compliment, in a salutation to true champions. They had fired their best shots and fallen short through no fault of their own. Theirs was an acknowledgement that they’d been beaten by the best in the world.

It was a gorgeous grace note to an enthralling race which by its gallantry crowned the Olympic champions every bit as much as did the gold medals that later glistened in the sun on their jackets green.