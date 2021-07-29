Play suspended at Olympic golf tournament due to lightning with McIlroy and Lowry on -1 and level par respectively

Team Ireland’s Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry were on one under after 13 and level par after 12 holes respectively as play was suspended at the Tokyo Olympics golf tournament at 2pm local time, due to lightning in the area.

Players are currently awaiting news of when play can resume at Kasumigaseki County Club.

At the time, McIlroy was playing his 14th hole and was tied for 30th. An opening pair of birdies were followed by a bogey on the par 4 6th.

The four-time major champion then birdied the 11th but dropped another shot on 12 due to short-siding his approach shot and failing to get up and down.

Former Open champion Lowry’s tidy wedge play resulted in a birdie on the short par 4 2nd hole. However, a dropped shot on the 12th saw him fall back to level par.

Austria’s Sepp Straka set the opening day pace with a 63, eight under par, to sit two shots ahead of Belgium’s Thomas Pieters and Mexican Carlos Ortiz.