Paul O'Donovan is showing Irish athletes how to deal with great expectations

The first indication they got that champions are treated differently came minutes after the race. Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy were ushered through the mixed zone down at Sea Forest Waterway, guided into a tented area where medallists retrieved their kit.

The ceremony was minutes away, so that was where they’d have to change into their tracksuits, make themselves presentable.

All the medallists were in the same giant tent, but the section for bronze and silver medallists was open-air, with no sides, the leering journalists looking on.

The area for gold medallists, meanwhile, was separated from them by a large partition, covered on all sides.

Privacy is something an Olympic champion apparently needs, and given what McCarthy and O’Donovan have now accomplished, it’s something they’ll likely come to crave.

It was at least two hours before they reappeared to face our questions, and the thing I wanted to know most: were they nervous at the start?

“No,” said McCarthy. “Surprisingly not. I would usually get a bit nervous but I felt ready.”

O’Donovan didn’t answer that question, and he didn’t need to, the idea of nerves being an affront to his record.

At times in the past McCarthy had been a ball of anxiety on the line, and his older, more accomplished partner could soothe that in an instant.

Before the 2019 world final, O’Donovan laid out the race plan to McCarthy.

“We’ll probably be a bit behind off the start,” he told him. “But we should come through and win then.”

The matter-of-fact prediction was almost disarming, but that was exactly how it played out.

It ain’t bragging if you can do it, and O’Donovan has made the fiendishly difficult appear routine, the same way a whiz kid can solve a Rubik’s Cube in five seconds.

As the hot sun beat down and we waited for them to reappear, I passed the time by asking some of their competitors about the Irish duo.

Dipping in and out of rowing as we tend to do in Ireland, it’s hard to gauge the depth of admiration O’Donovan generates in international rowing. The words of his rivals sounded a lot like reverence.

“They are incredible,” said Jiri Simanek, who helped the Czech Republic to fourth. “They are something out of space. Paul is a monster.”

Standing and watching the international journalists – Brits, Americans, and those random European accents you can’t quite place – lining up to speak to O’Donovan, it was clear that however well he’s appreciated in Ireland it still doesn’t equate to what his achievements truly warrant.

Here, after all, is a four-time world champion and two-time Olympic medallist who now trails only Pat O’Callaghan among the untainted Irish greats of the Games. In McCarthy, he has an apprentice who has grown into a trusty sidekick, who has become world-beating in both his rowing and his thinking. These two, remember, were likely the biggest gold-medal favourites Ireland has ever had at the Olympics. Yet unlike so many others, they carried that tag with nonchalance – an almost blasé confusion over what all this fuss was about.

Look back through the annals of Irish sport. This is not something we, as a people, tend to enjoy.

Give us David and his sling any day and we’ll enjoy our pressure-free cut off Goliath. Reverse the roles and we crumble before a shot has even been fired. Think about our rugby team’s chronic incapacity to perform on the sport’s biggest stage, take your pick from recent Rugby World Cups. Think about the soccer games against Andorra or Luxembourg or Liechtenstein that made us lose the will to live. Think Sonia in ’96 (favourite) and Sonia in 2000 (underdog).

Maybe it’s a psychological remnant of our colonised past, a need to always be the little guy who no one believes in, waging war on the oppressor. But O’Donovan in particular takes that mentality and shreds it. He may talk with the lethargic, yerra-whatever attitude of a lazy student but he executes his task like a cold-hearted assassin.

But didn’t he feel the weight of it all? The nation sitting up across the world, hanging on his every stroke?

“I don’t believe in performance anxiety for me,” he said. “Whatever happens, happens. If you don’t win life goes on so it’s OK. I didn’t win in Rio and sure I was happy out afterwards.”

O’Donovan has long preserved that it’ll-be-grand attitude when it comes to the fallout of potential failure, but he’s clinically German in his preparations, training like he’s number two but performing as if defeat is out of the question.

It’s a frightfully rare thing in Irish sport, and if he has one legacy to leave behind, a lesson the next generation can absorb, then it’s the ease with which he pulls on the Irish kit and believes it the perfect fit for a champion.

For so long the favourite’s tag was a hot potato that no Irish sportsperson wanted, but the king of lightweight rowing wears it like a crown.