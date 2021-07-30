| 13.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Paul O'Donovan is showing Irish athletes how to deal with great expectations

Paul O'Donovan (left) and Fintan McCarthy celebrate after winning the Men's Lightweight Double Sculls final at the Sea Forest Waterway during the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Paul O'Donovan (left) and Fintan McCarthy celebrate after winning the Men's Lightweight Double Sculls final at the Sea Forest Waterway during the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Paul O'Donovan (left) and Fintan McCarthy celebrate after winning the Men's Lightweight Double Sculls final at the Sea Forest Waterway during the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Paul O'Donovan (left) and Fintan McCarthy celebrate after winning the Men's Lightweight Double Sculls final at the Sea Forest Waterway during the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Cathal Dennehy

The first indication they got that champions are treated differently came minutes after the race. Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy were ushered through the mixed zone down at Sea Forest Waterway, guided into a tented area where medallists retrieved their kit.

The ceremony was minutes away, so that was where they’d have to change into their tracksuits, make themselves presentable.

All the medallists were in the same giant tent, but the section for bronze and silver medallists was open-air, with no sides, the leering journalists looking on.

Privacy