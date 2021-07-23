Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy ready to put their oars in with gold on the line

Gold-medal favourites Paul O’Donovan and his Skibbereen club-mate Fintan McCarthy make their first appearance on the Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo in the early hours of tomorrow morning.

The 2019 world champions have been drawn in heat three of the lightweight double sculls. They go in lane four against the Czech Republic, Poland, Ukraine, Uruguay and India. There are three heats with the top two in each qualifying directly for Tuesday’s semi-final.

The women’s four crew of Aifric Keogh, Fiona Murtagh, Aoife Lambe and Emily Hegarty can qualify directly for next Wednesday’s final if they finish in the top two in heat two of their event, which begins in the scorching midday heat in Tokyo (4.0am Irish time tomorrow).

The event is confined to 12 crews. The highly-rated Irish quartet secured their Olympic slot in May at the final Olympic qualifier in Lucerne.

They won the gold medal in that event, ahead of China who also qualified for the Games. Four weeks earlier, they won a silver medal in Varese at the European championships .

The Irish have avoided the Netherlands, China and Britain in their heat. Instead, they face Australia, Romania, Denmark and the US. The boats outside Europe are an unknown quantity in this event, but the Irish ought to be able for the challenge.

The women’s double of Aileen Crowley and Monika Dukarska are in heat three against Spain, New Zealand and Denmark.

A top-three finish will secure them a semi-final slot while the lightweight double sculls crew of Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen will have to dig deep in their heat. They face Italy, France, Switzerland, Indonesia and USA, with only two advancing to the semi-final. All the crews who fail to advance tomorrow will have a second opportunity in the repechage.