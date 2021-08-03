Pain for athletes will linger long after public has forgotten them

Reporting for RTÉ’s evening news on a day the air leaked out of so many Irish stories in Tokyo, Paul O’Flynn was asked by the studio anchor to explain “what went wrong?” last Sunday.

It was a breezily asinine question, conveying a sense that Rhys McClenaghan’s trapped finger; Rory McIlroy’s missed play-off putt; Thomas Barr’s clipped hurdle, Kurt Walker’s tentative first round and Aidan Walsh’s throbbing ankle might all be threaded tidily together now into a single, homogenous narrative.

As expectation grew more elaborate in the first week of the Olympics, so too did the capacity to objectify the athletes wearing green.

Even those of us who have reported directly from the Big Top have history here, tracking down the damaged and the heartbroken with almost cartoonish solemnity to dredge for explanations. Rio was this writer’s sixth Olympics, yet we pitched up there with much the same emotional clumsiness we’d brought to Atlanta 20 years earlier.

When a visibly distraught Sanita Puspure climbed out of her boat at the Rodrigo de Freitas lagoon – denied a place in the women’s single sculls semi-finals by 0.65 of a second – we cluelessly enquired if her fractionally too late surge for the line felt like an ‘opportunity missed’.

“God, what a question?” replied Puspure, stiffening palpably with anger.

A few deep breaths later, she summoned the courtesy to chat, albeit eyes still glazed with devastation. Coverage of an Olympics throws up a small multiple of moments like that. For the athletes, it must feel like a circus opening with the tigers uncaged. Imagine subjugating yourself to a dream so little understood by so many of those chronicling the detail of your big moment?

Ordinarily, the nation’s rowers compete in what must seem a half-lit world, a place seldom holding the national gaze until the dawn of a new Olympic year. They exist quietly, almost discreetly in an environment with all the discernible tumult of the battle for scraps of silk at a dog show.

We just skirt the edges of their world, monitoring form from distance, checking potential sculling partnerships, tracking bulletins from Olympic qualification regattas. And then for a week or so in some distant city, we put them on a Petri dish. It’s opportunistic and it’s insincere and, if we’re honest, it’s really an exercise in marginal exploitation. The athletes’ mere existence as Olympians requires a spectrum of preparation broadly beyond our understanding.

Win a medal and you come home to smiling faces and fawning chat-show hosts. Slip a fraction the wrong side of that and chances are social media may even come after you.

The Olympian’s world is, thus, a largely neurotic place that can be condensed down into fluctuating waves of exaggerated interest, condescension and almost creepy adoration/equally creepy sympathy, depending on how your Games experience unspools.

Paul O’Donovan, you can tell, understands this. The greatest rower in this country’s history has taken a slightly jaundiced eye to the commotion rumbling around him and sculling partner, Fintan McCarthy, since their gold medal win last Thursday. It’s as if he knows this is essentially a movie-set they’ve landed upon, all the buildings around them just skeletal props.

An artificial world in other words, an environment of easy sycophancy.

“It’s alright yeah, you can’t complain about it really,” he declared. “I wouldn’t go around introducing myself like that (as an Olympic champion) though!”

Winning Olympic gold won’t make O’Donovan or McCarthy wealthy. Within a few short years of becoming Ireland’s first ever boxing Olympic champion in Barcelona 29 years ago, Michael Carruth was on a shop floor in Naas, selling carpets.

I retain vivid memories of that remarkable morning he won gold, largely because the newborn daughter I held in my arms came close to physical harm that moment Carruth’s arm was raised in victory against Cuba’s Juan Hernandez.

Yes, on some level, Carruth’s life changed there and then. He certainly came home to a place all but convulsing with excitement over our first Olympic gold since Ronnie Delany’s at Melbourne in 1956. And an Olympic champion acquires a status that, scandals-aside, will never dull. But the global reach of the Games tends to feed over-zealous commentary too.

Last week’s appetite to turn the Simone Biles story into some kind of far-reaching parable captured this in microcosm. Biles is a remarkable woman whose body of achievement despite years of physical and mental abuse is, clearly, extraordinary.

She is the only survivor of the Larry Nassar scandal still competing, yet her decision to pull out of the gymnastics competition met almost forensic psychological analysis worldwide.

The zaniness of the Olympic experience is that instantly recognisable superstars like Biles and McIlroy and Novak Djokovic and the mullahs of Track and Field arrive in town, chasing – technically – the same prize as a skateboarder or BMX racer. They just happen to do so, clearly, from a profoundly different headspace.

O’Donovan’s inevitable Late Late Show appearance will frame his story in strictly superficial terms. The eccentric figure with the long hair and witheringly dry wit. The guy who seems perpetually amused by the fuss we create around him. But there’s a passage in Kieran McCarthy’s wonderful book, Something in the Water – How Skibbereen Rowing Club conquered the World, that shines a plainer light into his story. A light tracing the brutal daily ritual of self-sacrifice and pain.

“Paul’s mental strength is his greatest weapon,” writes McCarthy. “Physically, he’s an animal in the boat. Mentally, he is different to the rest. This is an endurance sport. To succeed, you need mental endurance. Paul has more than most.

“That strength of mind allows him to push his body beyond breaking point. There have been several times he has been lifted out of a boat after a race or carried.

“Pain never bothered Paul. He uses brute force to push through the barriers. He knows the pain will attack. It always does. In those final 200 metres when he is struggling to breathe and when it really hurts, he pushes it on. He pulls, hauls and drags the boat.”

That passage relates to a time five or six years ago before he became properly educated on the mysteries of lactate build-up. To a time when pure desire would drag him through the water.

That desire comes welded today to the inordinate intelligence and discipline required to dominate such a gruelling sport, as O’Donovan now clearly does.

But it’s a little hard to tell if he is bemused or just profoundly bored by our suddenly intense interest in his story too. Because he knows that interest is ephemeral. It always is with the Olympic experience.

The truth is that when fireworks go blazing into the Tokyo sky next Sunday night and Thomas Bach delivers a speech that is essentially just another self-serving soliloquy, most of the world will already be looking the other way.