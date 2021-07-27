Overnight in Tokyo: Ireland looking to win first medals of Olympic Games

Ireland will look to win our first medals of the 2020 Olympic Games overnight in Tokyo when the women's four are in action.
Here is the full overnight schedule.
ROWING
Men’s double sculls ‘B’ final: Philip Doyle, Ronan Byrne, 12.20am
Women’s four final: Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh, Emily Hegarty, 1.50am
Men’s lightweight double sculls semi-final: Paul O’Donovan, Fintan McCarthy, 3.30am
Women’s lightweight double sculls semi-final: Aoife Casey, Margaret Cremen, 3.40am
Women’s pair semi-final: Aileen Crowley, Monika Dukarska, 4.20
SHOOTING
Men’s trap qualification: Derek Burnett, 1.50am
JUDO
Women’s 70kg elimination round: Megan Fletcher, 3am-6.30am
Sevens
Placing finals/semi-finals, Ireland men’s team*, 8.30-1.0pm
SAILING
49er fleet races 4, 5 & 6: Robert Dickson, Sean Waddilove, 4.05am
Hockey
Women’s pool game: Ireland v Germany, 4.15am
Boxing
Men’s featherweight round of 16: Kurt Walker, 4.36am
Women’s middleweight round of 16: Aoife O’Rourke, 10.18am
Cycling
Men’s individual time trial: Nicholas Roche, 6.0am
Badminton
Men’s singles group play: Nhat Nguyen, 10am-1.30pm
Swimming
Women’s 200m breaststroke heats: Mona McSharry, 11.34am
* Pending qualification