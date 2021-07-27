Overnight in Tokyo: Ireland looking to win first medals of Olympic Games

Ireland will look to win our first medals of the 2020 Olympic Games overnight in Tokyo when the women's four are in action.

Here is the full overnight schedule.

ROWING

Men’s double sculls ‘B’ final: Philip Doyle, Ronan Byrne, 12.20am

Women’s four final: Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh, Emily Hegarty, 1.50am

Men’s lightweight double sculls semi-final: Paul O’Donovan, Fintan McCarthy, 3.30am

Women’s lightweight double sculls semi-final: Aoife Casey, Margaret Cremen, 3.40am

Women’s pair semi-final: Aileen Crowley, Monika Dukarska, 4.20

SHOOTING

Men’s trap qualification: Derek Burnett, 1.50am

JUDO

Women’s 70kg elimination round: Megan Fletcher, 3am-6.30am

Sevens

Placing finals/semi-finals, Ireland men’s team*, 8.30-1.0pm

SAILING

49er fleet races 4, 5 & 6: Robert Dickson, Sean Waddilove, 4.05am

Hockey

Women’s pool game: Ireland v Germany, 4.15am

Boxing

Men’s featherweight round of 16: Kurt Walker, 4.36am

Women’s middleweight round of 16: Aoife O’Rourke, 10.18am

Cycling

Men’s individual time trial: Nicholas Roche, 6.0am

Badminton

Men’s singles group play: Nhat Nguyen, 10am-1.30pm

Swimming

Women’s 200m breaststroke heats: Mona McSharry, 11.34am

* Pending qualification