O’Shea has highest profile of the 12 Irishmen in Sevens heaven

While Billy Dardis is their leader, there’s no denying that Limerick’s Greg O’Shea is, by some distance, the highest-profile member of the Irish rugby sevens team. The Shannon player won reality TV show Love Island in 2019 but has kept rugby close to his heart since, returning to Ireland to commit to the Olympic cause rather than chase the showbiz life in the UK.

“I could have easily gone down the celebrity route – moved to London, do the red carpets, events, make my hundreds of thousands, like everyone else,” he said. “But I was like, ‘No, I’m coming home. I’ve been so many years with this sevens team.’ It’s never about the money. It’s common knowledge that you don’t get paid a lot with the sevens. It was the work I put in with the lads.

“I couldn’t sit over in London, on my high horse, and watch the lads train and maybe get to the Olympics.”