The torch is lit by a member of Japan’s women’s national soccer team “Nadeshiko Japan” during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay Grand Start in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, Thursday, March 25, 2021. The torch relay for the postponed Tokyo Olympics began its 121-day journey across Japan on Thursday and is headed toward the opening ceremony in Tokyo on July 23. (Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool Photo via AP)

The torch for the Tokyo Olympics has started its 121-day journey across Japan, heading towards the opening ceremony in the capital on July 23.

The relay began in north-eastern Fukushima prefecture, the area that was devastated by the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and the meltdown of three nuclear reactors.

The first runner with the torch was Azusa Iwashimizu, a key player in the Japanese football team that won the Women’s World Cup in 2011.

Wearing a white tracksuit, she carried the torch out of the J-Village indoor football training centre and was surrounded by 14 other members of the 2011 World Cup squad and coach Norio Sasaki at the rear.

Expand Close Azusa Iwashimizu leads the relay in Naraha (Kim Kyung-Hoon/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Azusa Iwashimizu leads the relay in Naraha (Kim Kyung-Hoon/AP)

The ceremony was closed to the public because of the fear of spreading Covid-19 but was streamed live.

“The torch of Tokyo 2020 will become a bright light for hope for Japanese citizens and citizens in the world and a light at the end of the tunnel,” said Seiko Hashimoto, president of the local organising committee and a former Olympian.

Homare Sawa, the biggest star on the 2011 team, missed the ceremony. She is being treated for a condition affecting her inner ear and had to withdraw from the event.

Fans were told to socially distance along the roadside as the torch passes, and to refrain from loud cheering. Organisers have said they will stop or reroute the relay if crowding becomes a problem during the four-month parade.

Spectators co-operated in Naraha Town, just down the road from where the torch started its trip. A few hundred people stood on the roadside and were safely spread out.

“At first I didn’t think much of it,” said 20-year-old Takumu Kimura. “But when I actually saw it, it felt like, yes, it’s the Olympics.”

Expand Close Local people cheer the torch in Fukushima (Eugene Hoshiko/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Local people cheer the torch in Fukushima (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

Setsuko Hashimoto, a 63-year-old local resident, was emotional as the torch passed.

“Ten years ago there was a nuclear accident so (seeing the torch) it felt like I could really look forward to something and live,” she said. “When you become my age, this is the last Tokyo Olympics and it’s here. It was very touching.”

Prime minister Yoshihide Suga chimed in from Tokyo with a statement, telling reporters: “The Olympic torch relay starting from today is a valuable opportunity for the people to get a real sense of the Olympics and Paralympics that are approaching.”

The flame in the torch was blown out during one leg of the relay. As has happened in other Olympics, it was re-lit with a back-up lantern that also carries the flame that was kindled in Greece more than a year ago.

Local organisers and the International Olympic Committee hope the relay will turn public opinion in Japan in favour of the Olympics, which have been delayed from last year because of coronavirus. Sentiments expressed in polls in Japan so far are overwhelmingly negative, with about 80% suggesting another delay or cancellation.

Expand Close Opponents of the Olympics (Lee Jin-man/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Opponents of the Olympics (Lee Jin-man/AP)

The relay and the Olympics both stir fear that the events could spread the virus, and there is also opposition to the soaring cost of staging the Olympics, now put officially at more than £11 billion, although several audits suggest it is twice that much.

About 10,000 runners are expected to take part, with the relay touching Japan’s 47 prefectures.

After the postponement a year ago, there was early talk of eliminating the relay to save money, but that idea was quickly dropped with the relay heavily sponsored by Coca-Cola and Toyota.

The relay is a prelude to the difficulties the Olympics and Paralympics will present with 15,400 athletes entering Japan, along with thousands of other officials, judges, VIPs, media and broadcasters.

Athletes will be kept in a bubble-like atmosphere in Tokyo and will be limited to the Athletes Village on Tokyo Bay, the competition venues and training areas. Most others will be outside the bubble and will be kept at a distance from the athletes.

Organisers announced a few days ago that fans from abroad will be banned from attending the Olympics and Paralympics, and most volunteers from abroad have also been ruled out.

PA Media