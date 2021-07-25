Olympic round-up: Liam Jegou and Annalise Murphy bounce back after shaky starts

Annalise Murphy of Ireland in action during the Women's Laser Radial races at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour during the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Annalise Murphy got her Olympics off to a shaky start in the first race of the laser radial, the 2016 Olympic silver medallist finishing 35th.

However, she bounced back in race two where she finished 12th. She has several more races across the coming days when she’ll hope to secure one of the 10 spots in next Sunday’s medal race.

Cork teenager Meg Ryan fulfilled a lifelong ambition by becoming just the second Irish female gymnast in history to compete at the Olympics, the 19-year-old scoring a tally of 47.199 in all-around qualification.

Ryan opened her rotation at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre on the balance beam, where she scored 10.466, and followed that with the floor, where she racked up a score of 12.000. She scored 13.200 on the vault and finished off with 11.533 on the uneven bars, which put her 25th overall.

“To officially be an Olympian is just amazing, it’s surreal,” she said. “I knew that no matter what happened I was just going to try and enjoy it. These are some of the best gymnasts in the world so it’s amazing to compete against them.”

Canoeist Liam Jegou had an early scare in the opening round of the C1 slalom, missing a gate during his first run, with his time of penalty-stricken time of 174.57 placing him last of the 18 competitors. However he bounced back in fine style in the second run, clocking 104.40 and only racking up two penalty seconds. That ensured he was one of the 15 canoeists to advance to tomorrow’s semi-finals.

Elsewhere today, Heike Holstein is in action in dressage at 9:36am Irish time, with swimmers Danielle Hill and Mona McSharry going in their respective heats at 11:07am and 11:45am. Emmet Brennan has his opening bout in boxing’s light heavyweight division at 12:42pm.