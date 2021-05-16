| 10.6°C Dublin

Olympic record for Irish rowers as women's four team qualify for Games

Emily Hegarty, Fiona Murtagh, Eimear Lambe and Aifric Keogh Expand

Close

Emily Hegarty, Fiona Murtagh, Eimear Lambe and Aifric Keogh

Emily Hegarty, Fiona Murtagh, Eimear Lambe and Aifric Keogh

Emily Hegarty, Fiona Murtagh, Eimear Lambe and Aifric Keogh

Sean McGoldrick

IRELAND has qualified a record fifth boat for the Olympic regatta.

The women’s four team of Emily Hegarty (UCC), Eimear Lambe (Old Collegians BC), Aifric Keogh (UCC) and Fiona Murtagh (NUIG BC) comfortably won their final at the Lucerne World Cup regatta today.

The Irish quartet had dominated the event this weekend - they had nearly three seconds to spare over the second placed Chinese crew.

The lightweight women's double of Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen kept their Olympic qualification dream alive by finishing second in the semi-final.

The top three boats in the final secure qualification for Tokyo.

But Clonmel sculler Daire Lynch failed to make it through to the final of the single sculls, finishing fourth in the semi-final which ends his Olympic dream.

Sport Newsletter

Get the best analysis and comment on the GAA Allianz Leagues, the Rainbow Cup in rugby and Rory McIlroy's revival with our free newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy