Olympic record for Irish rowers as women's four team qualify for Games

IRELAND has qualified a record fifth boat for the Olympic regatta.

The women’s four team of Emily Hegarty (UCC), Eimear Lambe (Old Collegians BC), Aifric Keogh (UCC) and Fiona Murtagh (NUIG BC) comfortably won their final at the Lucerne World Cup regatta today.

The Irish quartet had dominated the event this weekend - they had nearly three seconds to spare over the second placed Chinese crew.

The lightweight women's double of Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen kept their Olympic qualification dream alive by finishing second in the semi-final.

The top three boats in the final secure qualification for Tokyo.

But Clonmel sculler Daire Lynch failed to make it through to the final of the single sculls, finishing fourth in the semi-final which ends his Olympic dream.