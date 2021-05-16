Olympic record for Irish rowers as six boats qualify for Games

IRELAND have qualified a record six boats for the Olympic regatta.

Today at Lucerne World Cup regatta, the womens' four team and the lightweight women's double crew booked their Tokyo tickets.

The women's four team of Emily Hegarty (UCC), Eimear Lambe (Old Collegians BC), Aifric Keogh (UCC) and Fiona Murtagh (NUIG BC) comfortably won their final.

The Irish quartet had dominated the event this weekend - they had nearly three seconds to spare over the second placed Chinese crew.

The lightweight women's double of Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen faced two races this morning due to the programme being rescheduled because of the weather forecast for Monday.

Having finished second in the semi-final they needed a top-three finish in the final to secure qualification for Tokyo.

And that's what they achieved - a third placed finish.

It was a particularly poignant moment for Dominic Casey, the 'grandmaster' of Irish rowing, as Aoife is his daughter.

But Clonmel sculler Daire Lynch failed to make it through to the final of the single sculls, finishing fourth in the semi-final which ends his Olympic dream.