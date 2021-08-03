| 16.1°C Dublin

Olympic medallist Kellie Harrington delivers profound hits in and out of the ring

Roy Curtis

Kellie Harrington gestures after her quarter-final success in Tokyo. Photo: Reuters

Kellie Harrington gestures after her quarter-final success in Tokyo. Photo: Reuters

IT is when she exits the ring, those fists of stone decommissioned, limbs that have whirled and spun in a helicopter propeller blur for nine minutes falling silent, that Kellie Harrington lands her most powerful punches.

Bronze medal secured, the stress of high expectation dissolving, the empress of Portland Row steps up to the microphone and begins to offload lovely, crisp emotional combinations: flurries of elation and wisdom; relief and gratitude; hope and love.

Each one lands behind her audience’s ribs. The authenticity of this warrior woman from Dublin’s inner-city touches us precisely where the heart resides.

