Olympic gold for Ireland! Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy make history with dramatic rowing win in Tokyo

IRELAND has won its first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Paul O'Donovan and his fellow Cork man Fintan McCarthy rowed themselves into Irish sporting history by winning the lightweight double sculls. It is Ireland’s first Olympic gold medal in rowing and only the third ever in the sport. O’Donovan and his brother Gary won the silver in the same event five years ago in Rio while the women’s four scooped a bronze in Tokyo yesterday.

For the first time in nine years the tricolour was raised highest at an Olympic medal ceremony after the pair were presented with their Olympic gold medals.

Earlier, O’Donovan and McCarthy clasped hands after crossing the finish line in 6.06.43, half a boat length ahead of the German crew who made life difficult for the Irish throughout a fascinating final. The underdogs laid down their challenge right from the gun, taking an early lead with Ireland and Italy disputing second .

In the opening 500m Germans Jonathan Rommelmann and Jason Osborne were ten lengths clear but the Irish crew’s strategy has always been based around upping the pace between the 500m and 1500m mark. As expected, Ireland began to close the gap and between the 1k and 1500m mark and they reduced the deficit until the boats were level.

It was now a two-crew race for gold with the pairs disputing the lead as the crews approached the grandstand. But O’Donovan and McCarthy had the strength and the speed to move ahead when it mattered most and as they approached the finish line they were a half a length in front.

It was the way the pair would want to have created history – a real race in which they were pushed to their limits but prevailed. Italy claimed the bronze medals.

28-year-old O’Donovan becomes the first-ever Irish athlete to win Olympic gold and silver medals and joins Pat O’Callaghan (gold in the hammer throw in 1928 and 1932) and Paddy Barnes (bronze in boxing in 2008 and 2012) as a medal winner at two different Olympics.

It is Ireland’s first Olympic gold medal since Kate Taylor's boxing win in 2012 and the first male Irish gold medallists since Michael Carruth in 1992.

O’Donovan’s partner Fintan McCarthy wins an Olympic gold on his debut.