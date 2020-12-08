Olympic Federation of Ireland achieve historic gender balance on executive committee

The Olympic Federation of Ireland has achieved a historic gender balance on their executive committee.

At their EGM tonight, seven candidates were elected. All the positions are filled on a straight count without the need for any gender quota provisions being applied.

With the inclusion of the ex-office Chair of the Athletes’ Commission, Shane O’Connor, the new Executive Committee will be composed of six females and six males. Four new member federations were also added to the Olympic Federation of Ireland at the meeting.

The positions of President (Sarah Keane – Swimming), First Vice-President (Colm Barrington – Sailing), Second Vice-President (Robert Norwood – Snowsports) and Honorary General Secretary (Sarah O’Shea – Badminton) were uncontested.

The new members of the executive committee are Moira Aston (nominated by canoeing), Michelle Carpenter (nominated by rowing), Georgian Drumm (nominated by athletics), Ciaran Gallagher (nominated by gymnastics), Linda Morgan (nominated by boxing), PJ Nolan (nominated by cycling) and Lochlann Walsh (nominated by triathlon)

The following member federations were added to the OFI by show of hands at the EGM and will become full members due to their sport being on the programme during the next quadrennium: Irish Luge Federation, DanceSport Federation of Ireland and Irish Surfing.

In 2018 Kickboxing gained provisional recognition by the IOC and is hoping to become a programme sport for the Olympic Games in LA in 2028. Kickboxing Ireland was approved as Associate Members of the OFI at the EGM.

