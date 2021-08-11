Olympians are a tough group to sponsor – but Kellie Harrington is different

The Olympic flame is barely extinguished as Irish athletes shift their focus to how they can benefit from their two weeks taking part in the greatest show on Earth. For some, like Irish golfer Rory McIlroy and US basketball superstar Kevin Durant, they go back to the usual grind, with Olympic success or failure having little or no impact on their bank balances, but for many, competing year to year is an ongoing financial struggle.

Every country is different. In some, a gold medal can provide a nice windfall. In others, it may be a life-changing amount of money or it may not lead to any financial bonus at all.

In Singapore, a gold medal will earn you €630,000, while in the US it’s €32,000 and Italy it is €180,000. Estonia will reward their gold medallists with €4,600 a year for life and while the Irish State rewards medallists, it would not be at these levels. So what about sponsors?

Olympians are an incredibly hard group of individuals to sponsor. Their profile will never be higher than in an Olympic year, but due to stringent Olympic rules around personal sponsorship, athletes find it difficult to attract brands to support them.

Some athletes would have benefited from the Olympic Federation of Ireland’s (OFI) sponsorships with the likes of FBD Insurance, Indeed and Circle K as part of advertising campaigns, PR launches and pre-Olympic events but this money mainly goes back into the federation, not directly to the athletes.

So, how about our medallists? Boxing has always provided Ireland with outstanding talents and Tokyo was no different with Kellie Harrington and Aidan Walsh taking home medals. However, ask the likes of Michael Conlan, Kenny Egan and Paddy Barnes what sponsorship impact their medals made for them and they will confirm, little to none.

Harrington is different. She has endeared herself to the nation with her back-story and emotional interviews and followed this up with world-class performances. She already had deals with the likes of the National Dairy Council and Base pizza before Tokyo and may well improve on those now, but as Katie Taylor and Conlan know, the big money is in the pro game.

Harrington is 31 and it may be a bit late for her to jump into professional fighting and have to work her way to the top. Taylor went pro at a similar age after Rio in 2016 and only now, at 35, is starting to reap the real rewards that a professional career can bring.

There is a point to be made that Taylor has laid the path for Harrington and she could well be billed as the heir to Taylor’s professional crown, but it may be now or never for Ireland’s newest Olympic gold medallist.

At 24, Aidan Walsh is likely to look for more success in Paris 2024 and continue on the path funded by Sport Ireland. Again, it’s unlikely to yield big money as amateur boxing is not the most glamorous of sports for many sponsors but his improved profile will help.

The rowers have seen success before with the O’Donovan brothers providing a much-needed good-news story from Rio 2016.

On its own the Rio medal may not have resulted in additional sponsorship or profile but the brothers from Skibbereen had the secret sauce. With their off-the-cuff media interviews and a turn of phrase that would unnerve the hardiest of media training professionals, they transcended sport and became national treasures.

This led to ongoing sponsorship work for Gary and Paul with the likes of FBD Insurance and Bord Bia. With Fintan McCarthy joining the team and proving just as eloquent, they will still be to the fore for sponsors looking to maximise their brands in the sporting sphere.

As for the fantastic women’s four rowing team, outside of a sponsorship with the federation or with Rowing Ireland, they are unlikely to see any huge financial boost to their bank balances. It is unfortunately the nature of being part of a team in an Olympic sport.

When it comes to the most marketable athletes, either they have built up their own following – usually through social media – or they’re so good their brand power is undeniable. Taylor was the latter and the sponsors followed.

Outside of Ireland’s medallists there are some who certainly improved their appeal during the games. The likes of Rhys McClenaghan, Jack Woolley and Sophie Becker will no doubt now be on sponsors’ radars, while pre-Games favourites like Thomas Barr, Chloe Watkins and Ciara Mageean will continue to appeal. However, it’s Ireland’s newest swimming superstar Mona McSharry who may have one of the brightest sponsorship futures.

The 20-year-old showed no signs of nerves in her first Olympics, smashing personal bests and national records on the way to a top-eight finish. Anyone who watched her media interviews couldn’t but be impressed by the maturity and joy of the Sligo swimmer.

What will be to McSharry’s benefit is where she is based. She moved to Tennessee and is now part of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). US swimming superstar Katie Ledecky, a graduate of the NCAA system, earns $7 million (€6m) a year from her swimwear sponsor TYR Sport.

A recent US supreme court ruling has enabled athletes in the NCAA to monetise their brand and seek out sponsors, opening up the market even more.

Unfortunately, Olympic success is unlikely to result in any great financial windfall for most of the Irish athletes. A recent global survey of elite athletes showed that 60pc do not consider themselves financially stable. So time is of the essence for our latest Olympians to build on their popularity.

However, as the public’s memory of Tokyo 2020 fades, so will the prominence of many of these outstanding sportspeople, until Paris 2024 starts knocking on our door again. That is the nature of being an Olympic athlete.

Declan Lee is a PR consultant who has worked with a range of Irish sport’s national governing bodies and has handled national and international sponsorships for some of Ireland’s biggest brands.

