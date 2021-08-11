| 16.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Olympians are a tough group to sponsor – but Kellie Harrington is different

Declan Lee

Kellie Harrington reacts after defeating Beatriz Ferreira of Brazil in their women's lightweight final bout at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand
x Expand
s Expand

Close

Kellie Harrington reacts after defeating Beatriz Ferreira of Brazil in their women's lightweight final bout at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Kellie Harrington reacts after defeating Beatriz Ferreira of Brazil in their women's lightweight final bout at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

x

x

s

s

/

Kellie Harrington reacts after defeating Beatriz Ferreira of Brazil in their women's lightweight final bout at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The Olympic flame is barely extinguished as Irish athletes shift their focus to how they can benefit from their two weeks taking part in the greatest show on Earth. For some, like Irish golfer Rory McIlroy and US basketball superstar Kevin Durant, they go back to the usual grind, with Olympic success or failure having little or no impact on their bank balances, but for many, competing year to year is an ongoing financial struggle.

Every country is different. In some, a gold medal can provide a nice windfall. In others, it may be a life-changing amount of money or it may not lead to any financial bonus at all.

In Singapore, a gold medal will earn you €630,000, while in the US it’s €32,000 and Italy it is €180,000. Estonia will reward their gold medallists with €4,600 a year for life and while the Irish State rewards medallists, it would not be at these levels. So what about sponsors?

Privacy