Oliver Dingley of Ireland competes in men's diving 3m springboard preliminary at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

There was more Olympic disappointment for Team Ireland on Monday morning as the action shifted back to the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Diver Oliver Dingley couldn't match the performance in the 3-metre springboard competition which saw him finish eighth in Rio five years ago.

Dingley struggled to find his rhythm in the preliminary round and failed to make the semi-finals after scoring 335.0 over his six dives to finish in 25th with only the top 18 going through.

More to follow...