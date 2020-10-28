OFI president Sarah Keane confident next year's Tokyo Olympics will go ahead despite Covid concerns

The president of the Olympic Federation of Ireland Sarah Keane believes next year’s rescheduled Olympics Games will go ahead in Tokyo despite the surge in new Covid-19 cases in Europe.

“I believe it is more likely than not they will go ahead,” said Keane who revealed that the International Olympic Committee ‘are absolutely determined’ that the Games - which are due to take place between Friday July 23 and Sunday August 8, 2021 - will proceed.

However, Ireland’s Chef de Mission Tricia Heberle conceded next summer’s Games will not resemble any other Olympics in terms of the participants' experiences.

Athletes, coaches, and support staff will have to quarantine for 14 days on their arrival in Japan under the current protocols in place.

Unless this directive is relaxed it will have serious repercussions for professional golfers and cyclists in particular.

Due to scheduling issues golfers would have to choose between the British Open or the Olympics while cyclists would have to forego the Tour de France to compete in Tokyo.

The International Olympic Committee have only begun to examine how the 14-day quarantine rule will apply to VIPs, members of the Olympic family and journalists. No decision has been made on whether overseas spectators will be allowed.

Athletes face the prospect of being confined to specific bubbles. They will be unable to move freely between the Olympic village and all competition venues and will be probably be banned from visiting downtown Tokyo.

The Olympic Federation of Ireland is considering flying athletes out of Japan within 24 hours of them finishing their competition.

Traditionally Irish athletes stayed for the duration of the Games with most of the team travelling home on the same flight having participated in the Closing Ceremony.

It is anticipated that public transport in Tokyo will be severely limited during the Games which will impact on the ability of team support staff who are not officially accredited to travel to venues.

However, it is envisaged that countries will be still allowed to access pre-Game training camps. The Irish camp is in Fukuroi City, a three-hour drive from the Olympic Stadium.

According to Peter Sherrard, the chief executive of the OFI, they were initially concerned that the hotel booked for the training camp was remote. But this could now work to their advantage in terms of being able to self-isolate.

All these plans are based on the premise that international travel restrictions will be lifted. Currently Japan has a ban on foreign visitors from 142 countries including Ireland.

Though life is largely back to normal they are still dealing with the pandemic. There were 540 new cases confirmed in Tokyo yesterday bringing to 30,309 the total confirmed number of Covid-19 cases. There have been 445 deaths, but their second wave peaked in early August with an average of 853 daily cases.

At the OFI briefing, Tricia Heberle said the OCI had not given any indication whether they had set a deadline next year when a final decision would be made on whether the Games would go ahead. However, they expected further information to be made available in December.

But the OFI are working on the assumption that the Games will go ahead, and their flights and accommodation have been booked.

The President of the OCI Thomas Bach has stated that it is his absolute priority to ensure that the Games do go ahead, according to Keane.

"They obviously want to ensure that they don’t do anything but support everybody involved from a public health perspective. But I suppose they also feel that it is possible based on the work they have done so far," she said.

Read More

“Our challenge in some ways as an organisation is going to be to ensure that we do everybody we can to protect the athletes and those around them because I suspect regardless of the health situation athletes will want to go.

“For a lot of people, they spent their lives training for this, qualifying for it and achieving at it so we feel a large amount of responsibility to ensure we’re conscious of the wider picture.

“Athletes and other involved with them will want to go regardless of the situation so the team are working with the IOC and with the medical support here. There are people involved in our Medical Commission who are independent which I think is good because it keeps us aligned to the wider public health side.

“I do have confidence in what is being done both at our level and at an international level. I believe more likely than not they will go ahead,” said Keane.

These plans are based on the current worldwide rates of Covid-19 cases. The widespread availability of an effective vaccine would almost certainly lead to an easing of restrictions surround the Games.

On the other hand, a worse-case scenario would probably force the IOC to abandon a Summer Games in Tokyo for a second time.

World War II resulted in the cancellation of the 1940 Games which were also scheduled for Tokyo.

Online Editors