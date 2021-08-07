Natalya Coyle to be Irish flag bearer at tomorrow’s Olympic Games closing ceremony

Ireland's Natalya Coyle, pictured in action during the laser run of the Women's Individual Modern Pentathlon will be Ireland's flag bearer at Sunday's Olympic Games closing ceremony

Natalya Coyle will be the Irish flag bearer at the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics tomorrow.

The Meath native hinted that her Olympic career was over after she finished 24th in the Modern Pentathlon on Friday.

Her randomly assigned horse Constantin refused to jump two fences during the show jumping round of her event which effectively ruined her dream of winning a medal at her third Olympics.

Previously she had finished ninth at the London Games and was sixth in Rio five years ago. She was fourth in Tokyo until the disastrous show jumping round.

She described being picked as the Irish flag bearer as an ‘incredible honour.’

“I’m still a bit shocked by it all, and a little bit overwhelmed. It’s an incredible honour to be able to walk the team out into the closing ceremony and carry the flag,” she said.

“It’s really going to cap a good end to my Games. I think it’s going to be pretty overwhelming. I am really looking forward to it. It’s a real highlight for me. The Japanese people have been incredible from the start.

“When we had our holding camp in Furkuroi, it was amazing. There were incredible there and they’re even better here. To host the Games, I don’t think Japan has got enough credit and enough thanks.

“We’re been training for this for years and even though it mightn’t have gone as well for me as I’d hoped , it has gone well for other people and just to be able to host the Games, the Japanese need a big round of applause for that,” said Coyle.