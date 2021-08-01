| 11.3°C Dublin

More to life than sport for giving Harrington

Boxing part of her journey, not the final destination

Kellie Harrington is one win away from securing at least a bronze medal. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Sean McGoldrick

Kellie Harrington has waited a lifetime for the opportunity to perform on the biggest stage of all in amateur boxing.

There are Irish elite championships, EU championships, European championships, European Games and world championships. She has medalled in most of them. But only the Olympic Games really count in boxing as far as the outside world is concerned.

So, once every four years the nation tunes into boxing and for a couple of weeks what happens inside the ring matters.

