Mona McSharry finishes 8th in 100m breaststroke final at Tokyo Olympics

Never had eighth place felt like such a victory, the 1:06.94 clocked by Mona McSharry in this morning’s Olympic 100m breaststroke final almost immaterial when pitched against the achievement of being there, mixing it with the world’s best, at the age of 20.

This wasn’t the Sligo swimmer’s fastest ever time, nor her best ever performance as American teenager Lydia Jacoby took a surprise gold. But having made such a giant splash at her first Games there is simply no way to reflect on her past few days as anything but a huge success. This was McSharry’s arrival on sport’s grandest stage and, given her trajectory, it will likely be some time before she departs it.

Her journey here had been 15 years in the making. McSharry’s parents first enrolled her in swim lessons when she was five, following a fall into a lake while on holidays in Austria, where she was rescued by her father. Today’s result was just reward not just for her own graft in the years since, but for that of her parents, her family, and long-time coach Grace Meade, who spent so many early mornings guiding her career at Marlins Swim Club in Ballyshannon, Co Donegal.

It was reward, too, for those in her hometown of Grange, Co Sligo, where an Olympic flag has flown alongside a tricolour at the local church over the past week – its proudest daughter putting the place firmly on the international map.

In Tokyo McSharry made the world sit up and take note of her name, even if those in swimming – both at home and abroad – had long singled her out as a future star. She was the World Junior champion in 2017, and in her freshman season at the University of Tennessee – where she’s coached by Matt Kredich and Ashley Jahn – she won a bronze medal at this year’s NCAA Championships.

Achievements of that stature don’t go unnoticed, but all the same swimming as a spectator sport often only breaks through to the mainstream on a quadrennial basis. As such, McSharry will be a new face to many this week, who have now all been given a reason to watch, a reason to care.

The work it took to get here may be a prerequisite for all who lined up alongside her, but it’s worth noting just how much of the typical teenage life had to be sacrificed on the altar of peak performance. Through her years at Coláiste Cholmcille, McSharry’s alarm would sound before 5am every morning, her parents driving her on the half-hour trip to Ballyshannon, where she’d train for a few hours before rocking up to class. In the late afternoons the routine was the same – McSharry heading to the pool while most of her classmates went socialising around town.

The price of swimming at the level she has reached is considerable, the financial rewards minimal, but fame or fortune was never what has fuelled her desire – only a love for the fundamental act of splicing through the water at great speed and doing justice to those considerable gifts.

It had been 25 years since an Irish swimmer lined up in an Olympic final. Only one had ever done so, Michelle Smith, and we all know what happened next in that story.

Whatever happens next for McSharry, even if she were to burn out or fade away, both she and all those who played a part in this journey should look back with everlasting pride. The girl from Sligo was right up there, holding her own in a lane alongside the best of the best – champion athletes churned out by the superpowers of the sport.

An Irish swimming star had been born, the future looking every bit as bright as McSharry was brilliant.