Michelle Smith de Bruin congratulates Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan on gold amid claims she is ‘being written out of Olympic history’

Michelle Smith de Bruin has offered her congratulations to Olympic gold medalists Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan in a letter to Liveline.

After being contacted by Joe Duffy’s RTÉ programme asking her to respond to a listener's claim that “she was being written out of Irish Olympic history” after failing to be mentioned in RTÉ’s Olympic coverage, Ms Smith de Bruin responded in a rare public statement.

MS Smith de Bruin’s achievements were not mentioned by Jacqui Hurley and pundit David Gillick as they reflected on previous Irish Olympic champions after the Cork rowers struck gold in the men’s double sculls in Tokyo.

“I just want to congratulate our brilliant rowers, Fintan McCarthy and Paul O'Donovan, on their wonderful achievement in becoming Ireland's newest Olympic Champions. What a stunning performance,” she wrote.

“Twenty-five years ago this week, I became the first Irish woman to win an Olympic Gold medal.

“By the end of that week in Atlanta, I had become a Triple Olympic Champion. It was the culmination of seventeen years training and dedication to my sport.

“Standing on the podium, watching the tricolour being raised and listening to Amhran na bhFiann was and still is, the proudest moment of my life,” she wrote.

Ms Smith de Bruin said it has been twenty-five years since her historic victory and people still stop to tell her where they were when she won her medals.

“I will always be incredibly proud of what I achieved in Atlanta and remain touched by the level of support still shown to me by the people of Ireland,” she added.

Ms Smith de Bruin became Ireland’s most successful Olympian winning gold medals in the 400 metres and 200 metres individual medley and the 400 metres freestyle at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

However, in 1998, she was banned for four years by swimming's governing body FINA for tampering with a urine sample.

Traces of alcohol were found in the samples.

Ireland's first-ever female gold medal winner never failed a drug test but the 1998 tampering scandal ended her swimming career. However, she was not stripped of her medals.

Ms Smith de Bruin is a graduate of King's Inn and now practises as a barrister in Dublin.