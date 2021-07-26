Michaela Walsh bows out after her last-16 featherweight clash in Tokyo

Michaela Walsh of Ireland makes her way out for her Women's Featherweight Round of 16 bout with Irma Testa of Italy. Photo: Sportsfile

MICHAELA Walsh’s dream of securing an Olympic boxing medal in Tokyo Olympics ended today in the Kokugikan Arena.

Along with her youngster brother Aidan they had already created history by becoming the first siblings to compete in the Olympic boxing tournament.

But the Belfast featherweight was beaten on a unanimous points decision by European champion Irma Testa in a last-16 contest. The verdict did scant justice to Walsh’s effort in a very tactical contest.

This was their third clash this year. They originally met at a training camp in Belfast in the spring and they fought for the gold medal at the European qualifier in Paris last month.

Testa won that contest relatively comfortably, so the Irish camp decided that a change of tactics was required.

“I knew her very well and Zaur (Anita, the Irish coach) had a brilliant game plan going in. In the first round, I think they told me it was 3-2, I thought I won that round comfortably. Then, obviously, she came on. Sometimes you don't know what the judges are looking for.

"Obviously, the game plan was to stand off because she's so fast, especially with the jab, and she's a good bit taller than me. So it was sort of stand-off to make her miss and then try to counter that. It worked out well in the first and then, obviously, she cottoned onto it and then it was all to play for in the third.

"I felt we both had our moments. I just think the 5-0 doesn't really do the fight much justice but, at the end of the day, that's boxing. This fight doesn't define me. As much as I wanted to win a medal, I will be back again, and I still think I'm up there with some of the best in the world in the 57kg category.”

A magnanimous Walsh wished her opponent well during the rest of the tournament. She will now turn her attention to supporting her brother Aidan – who makes his Olympic debut tomorrow - and the rest of her team-mates.

The two fighters stood off each other for most of the first round and it was surprising the referee didn’t order them to engage. But Walsh’s tactics paid off and she was up on three of the judges’ cards at the end of three minutes.

The Italian had to change tact, or her Olympics would be over. She went on the offensive in the second and was able to beat Walsh to the punch. She got the round on all five judges’ cards

And as often happens in an amateur contest, she now was considered to have the momentum in the eyes of the judges. In truth, there was little to separate them but all five judges opted for the Italian, who secured a 30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 29-29, 29-28 win.

"I felt the first round I was up. I probably won the first round clear. I wasn’t really getting hit. Obviously, in the second round she came on and caught me with a few good shots, so I felt going into the last round it was kind of level.

"I had my moments in the last round, she had her moments. The unanimous decision seemed a bit unfair in a way. But that’s boxing. I wish her all the best; I hope she can go all the way.

"That’s over and done with now and we move on to my brother and the rest of my team-mates and I will be cheering them all on all the way.”

She said it was unbelievable to have her brother as a team-mate.

"It is unbelievable. I was hoping we could both get medals but unfortunately not. Hopefully, my brother Aidan can take home a medal for the Walsh household.

“I was even saying to my brother there that if he hadn't qualified, I wouldn't have wanted to come. To be along with my brother, it's been special. We have a special bond with each other. I'll be cheering him and the rest of my teammates on all the way."