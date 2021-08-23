| 11.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Mercurial, timeless Smyth in the mix for six

No signs of Derry star letting anyone else take golden spotlight

Ireland's Jason Smyth with his gold medal after winning the 100m T13 final with a time of 10.64 at the Rio Olympic Stadium during the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games. Photo: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Ireland's Jason Smyth with his gold medal after winning the 100m T13 final with a time of 10.64 at the Rio Olympic Stadium during the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games. Photo: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Ireland's Jason Smyth with his gold medal after winning the 100m T13 final with a time of 10.64 at the Rio Olympic Stadium during the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games. Photo: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Ireland's Jason Smyth with his gold medal after winning the 100m T13 final with a time of 10.64 at the Rio Olympic Stadium during the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games. Photo: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Cliona Foley

He’s been making it look so easy to win global medals for so long now that we make the worst of all errors …taking Jason Smyth for granted.

He turned 34 last month so the clock has started ticking more loudly for the fastest man in Paralympic history. He knows someone will catch him eventually in T13 100m and runs a lot slower now than his fastest time of 10:22 seconds from 10 years ago which only Paul Hession’s 10:18 has ever bettered in Irish sprinting.

But don’t mistake his trademark laconic demeanour for resignation. Smyth is not ready to go quietly into the night yet.

Most Watched

Privacy